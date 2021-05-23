CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Alpine A110 art car is a techno-pixel spirit

    Authors Image

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    166 Views
    Alpine A110 art car is a techno-pixel spirit

    -         Made by Argentinian artist Felipe Pantone

    -         Only three out of four units will be available for sale

    Rear View

    From the sidelines of the 2021 Monaco Grand Prix, Alpine, the resurrected French brand by Renault, had unveiled the A110 art car. Designed by Argentinian artist Felipe Pantone, this is the second collaboration piece after the artistic interpretation of Alpine’s Formula 1 car in ½ scale model.

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Finished on the all-black paint scheme, the graphics infused on the two-seater sports car claims to give an impression of speed even when the car stands still. It also features the signature colours of Felipe Pantone while the concoction of intermingling shades of blue-white-red pixels, racing flag, and black-white running lines adds a unique appearance.

    Left Side View

    “My idea regarding the work on the A110 is to evoke a sense of 'ultradynamism'”, says Pantone. The 35-year-old contemporary artist had carried out the entire design on the coupe by hand over several weeks. And to add to the exclusivity, each of the three models that will be available for sale will feature subtle graphic variations to make a bespoke A110s for the buyers.

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Based on the A110S, the most powerful version of the French sports coupe, each of the three art cars demand a price tag of 125,000 euros (including tax). Although it is targeted at collectors and not track fans, the A110 art cars have conditions to be bought and that will be disclosed by Alpine at a later date.

    Right Rear Three Quarter
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Volkswagen ID.3 X teased as electric hot hatch

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming Cars
    Kia Seltos

    Kia Seltos

    ₹ 9.95 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Mercedes-Benz AMG A35 Limousine

    Mercedes-Benz AMG A35 Limousine

    ₹ 56.24 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    21stMAY
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Hyundai Alcazar

    Hyundai Alcazar

    ₹ 15.00 - 18.00 LakhEstimated Price

    When to expect - May 2021 (Tentative)
    View All Upcoming Cars

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Alpine A110 art car is a techno-pixel spirit