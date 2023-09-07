CarWale
    MG Astor Blackstorm Edition launched: Top 5 highlights

    MG Astor Blackstorm Edition launched: Top 5 highlights

    - Astor Blackstorm Edition is priced in India at Rs. 14.48 lakh

    - Available with manual and automatic transmissions

    Astor Blackstorm edition launch price and variants

    MG launched the Astor Blackstorm Edition in the country, with prices starting at Rs. 14.48 lakh (ex-showroom). The model, which is based on the Smart variant, is powered by a 1.5-litre NA petrol motor paired with a five-speed manual and a CVT unit.

    All-black paintjob

    MG Astor Left Side View

    The MG Astor Blackstorm Edition, as the name suggests, is available only with the Starry Black paint option. The model is offered in five other colours, namely Havana Grey, Aurora Silver, Glaze Red, Candy White, and Candy White with a black roof.

    Blacked-out elements

    MG Astor Left Front Three Quarter

    A few other notable updates to the exterior design include blacked-out elements such as the grille, alloy wheels, skid plate, door garnish, roof rails, and headlamp cluster.

    Updated interior theme

    MG Astor Dashboard

    Inside, the Astor Blackstorm Edition gets a Tuxedo Black upholstery with an all-black floor console. The standard iteration is offered with two more options – Iconic Ivory and Sangria Red, available exclusively in the Smart and Sharp variants.

    Red inserts

    MG Astor Front Row Seats

    The Blackstorm Edition of the Astor gets red brake callipers on the front axle, Sangria Red AC vents, as well as door trims and steering wheel with red stitching. 

    New features

    MG Astor Front View

    There are no changes to the exterior in terms of features, but the interior gets additional updates like JBL-sourced speakers and a ‘Blackstorm’ emblem on the front fenders.

    MG Astor Image
    MG Astor
    Rs. 10.82 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
