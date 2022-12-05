Citroen India sells 825 units in November 2022

- C3 was the major contributor to the sales number

- Citroen ranked the lowest last month

The French automaker, Citroen, sold 825 units in November 2022. This is more than the previous year's sales in the same month. The recently launched Citroen C3 in the hatchback segment has made a significant contribution to this year-on-year growth.

Citroen currently sells two models in India: the C5 Aircross and the C3. Citroen experienced year-on-year growth of 1486.5 per cent. However, this figure is enormous because Citroen only had the C5 Aircross in its portfolio in November 2021, and only 52 units were sold that month.

Citroen's October 2022 sales were 1,195 units, which have since been reduced to 825 units in the last month, thus witnessing a 31 per cent decline in sales. Moreover, Citroen currently has a 0.3 per cent market share in India.

Citroen is picking up the pace of gaining market share and driving numbers since the introduction of the C3. Furthermore, the manufacturer intends to release an EV version of its ICE counterpart.

Meanwhile, Citroen is offering attractive deals on its entry-level hatchback, the C3, which starts at Rs 5.88 lakh (ex-showroom) and comes in two variants, dual-tone colours, and two personalisation packs.