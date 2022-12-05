CarWale

    Mahindra XUV400 spied testing again in Tamil Nadu

    - Claimed range of 456km

    - Deliveries of the E-SUV will begin by end of January 2023

    India’s leading SUV manufacturer, Mahindra, recently announced its entry into the EV segment with the XUV400. The electric SUV was unveiled in September 2022 and is likely to be delivered by the end of January 2023.  The XUV400 is a part of the manufacturer’s plans to launch nine new EV models by 2026. 

    This time, the SUV was spotted testing on the streets of Namakkal, Tamil Nadu. At the front, the SUV gets new dual-tone colours with copper colour inserts, a blanked-out front grille, a set of new 15-inch alloy wheels, and LED headlamps. 

    The XUV400 measures 4,200mm in length, 1,821mm in width, 1,634mm in height, and the wheelbase is 2,600mm. The SUV draws its power from a 39.4kWH battery that feeds an electric motor to belt 150bhp and 310Nm of torque. Moreover, a full charge provides an ARAI-certified range of 456km. 

    Upon its launch, the SUV will rival the Tata Nexon EV and MG ZS EV

    Mahindra XUV400
    ₹ 14.00 - 16.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
