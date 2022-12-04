2023 Hyundai Verna – What we know so far

The upcoming 2023 Hyundai Verna test mule has been spotted on multiple occasions. The production-ready version of the updated model is likely to be unveiled at the 2023 Auto Expo. The new Hyundai Verna will offer a fresh set of cosmetic and feature upgrades.

Read below to learn more about what to expect from the upcoming 2023 Hyundai Verna.

Exterior

Visually, the new Hyundai Verna will get a new grille flanked by a new set of redesigned LED headlamps. Further, new design highlights will include dual-tone alloy wheels, a shark-fin antenna, high-mounted stop lamps, and redesigned bumpers for freshness. As for the sides, the vehicle will offer a sloping roofline, aerodynamic ORVMs, and newly designed alloy wheels. The rear profile is highlighted by two-piece split LED taillights.

Interior

As for the interior, the new model will get premium upholstery and ambient lighting. The feature list will include ventilated front seats, a fully digital instrument cluster, ADAS, an electric sunroof, BlueLink connectivity, and wireless charging. Further, the updated sedan might get a redesigned dashboard layout for freshness.

Engine

The 2023 Hyundai Verna technical details have not been revealed for now. It is believed that the upcoming model will be powered by the existing 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engine options. The petrol version produces 113bhp at 6,300rpm and 144Nm of torque at 4,500rpm. On the other hand, the diesel version produces 113bhp at 4,000rpm and 250Nm of torque at 1,500rpm. The vehicle will be available in both manual and automatic transmission options.