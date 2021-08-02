CarWale
    Tata Motors to hike passenger vehicle prices by 0.8 per cent from tomorrow

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    322 Views
    - Depending on the variant and model the prices will increase by 0.8 per cent

    - Vehicles retailed/billed on or before 31 August can avail of price protection

    Indian vehicle manufacturer, Tata Motors has announced its plans to hike passenger vehicle prices on an average of 0.8 per cent, depending on the model and the variant. However, the company stated that it would offer price protection on vehicles that will be retailed/billed on or before 31 August, 2021. 

    Recently, the company had announced a comprehensive ‘Business Agility Plan’ to protect and serve the interest of the dealers, customers, and suppliers. The revised model-wise price list will be updated tomorrow. Back in May, Tata Motors and other automakers in the country had revised prices across the models to offset the rise in input costs.

