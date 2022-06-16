goEgoNetwork installs charging station in Pune

— Charging station to remain open 24/7

— Can charge two- and three-wheeler EVs

goEgoNetwork has set up an EV Charging Park on the Mumbai-Bangalore highway, opposite Balewadi Stadium, Pune. This charging station consists of two fast chargers capable of charging four electric cars simultaneously. Siddharth Shirole, member of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly (MLA), inaugurated the EV charging station.

The goEgoNetwork has installed two 60kW dual-gun DC fast chargers that are compatible with most modern-day electric vehicles. The charger can charge an electric car from zero to 80 per cent in claimed 45 to 60 minutes and from zero to full charge in 90 to 120 minutes, depending on the size of the battery pack.

What's more? The charging station also has a Bharat AC type 3-socket charger for electric two- and three-wheelers. It delivers 3.3kW output from each socket. Meanwhile, EV owners can use the goME smartphone app to monitor charging activity, find a nearby charger, and even make online payments.

Speaking upon the occasion, Siddharth Shirole, MLA, said, “This project by goEgo gives Pune a futuristic outlook, it is the first of its kind and many more such charging parks should be launched. I am sure this will help boost EV adoption and give EV owners an avenue to charge their vehicles as and when required. I congratulate goEgoNetwork on the feat.”

Commenting on the launch, Dheeman Kadam, co-founder, goEgoNetwork, said, “A boost in robust EV charging infrastructure in India has enabled the positive adoption of EVs by the citizens of the country. We are proud to be the largest charging network in Pune with more than 100 EVSE deployed. To dismiss this anxiety, we at goEgoNetwork have unveiled this state-of-the-art EV Charging Park to enable India’s EV fraternity to move hassle-free.”