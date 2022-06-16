CarWale
    2022 Hyundai Venue launched in India; prices start at Rs 7.53 lakh

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Jay Shah

    21,596 Views
    2022 Hyundai Venue launched in India; prices start at Rs 7.53 lakh

    - Gets several segment-first features

    - Available in three engines and four gearbox options 

    Hyundai India has launched the 2022 Venue at a starting price of Rs 7.53 lakh (ex-showroom, all-India). Available across three engines and multiple exterior shades, the new Venue gets a thoroughly revised front fascia, new features, and more equipment. 

    Visually, the new Venue is fitted with a new front grille with a small square pattern and black surrounds. The DRLs are on either side of the bonnet while the headlamps are mounted on the reworked bumpers which now get new wider air inlets instead of fog lamps. Other changes include a chrome window line, a new dual-tone design for alloy wheels, and split tail lamps with a connecting light bar and revised graphics. 

    Inside, the cabin looks modern with the utilisation of black and beige colours on the dashboard, door pads, and seat upholstery. The new Hyundai Venue is also equipped with an air purifier, a digital instrument cluster, a four-spoke steering wheel, reclining rear seats, and an electrically-adjustable driver seat. 

    The touchscreen infotainment system of the Venue has been updated with support for Alexa and Google assistant in 10 regional languages. Other highlights include over 60 connected car features, automatic climate control, electric sunroof, push start/stop button, and cooled glovebox. 

    Under the bonnet, the Venue is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine that generates 82bhp and 114Nm of torque and a 1.0-litre turbo petrol motor that puts out 118bhp and 172Nm of torque. The 1.5-litre diesel derivative has an output of 99bhp and 240Nm of peak torque. The Venue also gets multiple transmission options, such as a five-speed manual, a six-speed manual, an iMT, and a DCT unit.

    The 2022 Hyundai Venue will take on the likes of Tata Nexon, Nissan Magnite, Mahindra XUV300, Kia Sonet, Renault Kiger, Toyota Urban Cruiser, and the upcoming Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza facelift.

    The ex-showroom introductory starting prices of the new Hyundai Venue with different engine options are as follows:

    E 1.2 MPi (Five-speed MT) - Rs 7,53,100

    S (O) 1.0 Turbo (iMT) - Rs 9,99,900

    S+ 1.5 Diesel ( Six-speed MT) - Rs 9,99,900

