    Skoda Slavia spotted with a smaller eight-inch infotainment system

    Nikhil Puthran

    793 Views
    - New cars with smaller infotainment units reach dealerships 

    - Changes limited to feature update

    The shortage in the supply of semiconductors has forced automakers to revise the feature list in their respective product line-ups. Recently, Skoda India announced that the Slavia and Kushaq will get a smaller eight-inch infotainment unit instead of the 10-inch touchscreen infotainment units that were offered in the earlier versions. This latest development is aimed at ensuring faster deliveries of Skoda cars. 

    This time around, the Slavia equipped with a smaller eight-inch Panasonic unit has been spotted at a dealership. It gets haptic controls for the main menu and has two rotary dials on either side. The 10-inch touchscreen unit supports Skoda Connect, Skoda Play Apps, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and wireless SmartLink. Whereas, the eight-inch unit might offer wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. 

    Back in May, Zac Hollis, Brand Director, Skoda Auto India issued a statement, stating, “In light of the continued semi-conductor shortage, we have made some minor updates to the equipment in our India 2.0 cars w.e.f. 1st June onwards, so that our customers face no undue delays in taking delivery of their Skoda. Customers will be appraised of the feature updates by their dealers. We at Skoda Auto India thank you for choosing a Skoda and for standing by us in these times of supply shortages. Irrespective of the global situation, we shall always endeavor to provide the best buying and ownership experience with a Skoda.”

