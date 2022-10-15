Next-gen BMW M2 breaks cover with 460bhp, manual and RWD

- Part of the 50th-anniversary celebration of the M Division

- 0-100kmph in 4.1 seconds, manual takes 4.3seconds

BMW has taken the wraps off the second-generation M2. Part of the model offensive celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the M Division, the next-gen M2 returns with more power, an option of a manual gearbox and retains its rear-wheel-drive setup.

Power comes from a 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged straight-six which puts out close to 460bhp and 550Nm. This updated S58 engine has 90bhp more than the previous iteration of the M2. The new M2 can be had with an eight-speed M Steptronic transmission as standard.

But for the purists, a six-speed manual gearbox is available as an option. The 0-100kmph time of the new M2 is 4.1 seconds for the Steptronic, while the manual takes 4.3 seconds. And the top speed is limited to 250kmph, which can be increased to 280kmph.

Along with 50:50 weight distribution, the M2 also gets active differential as standard, achieving 100 per cent lock. It also gets adaptive M suspension with electronically controlled dampers and variable ratio Servotronic steering. Braking responsibilities are taken care of by M Compound brakes with six-piston, fixed-calliper brakes at the front and single-piston, floating-calliper at the rear. The new M2 sits on 19-inch wheels on the front and 20-inch wheels at the back.

On the inside, there’s BMW’s newest Curved Display integrated with OS8 along with M-spec bucket seats. The seats are wrapped in Sensatec/Alcantara and can be upgraded with the ones made of CRPF, which can cut down weight by 10kgs. This being a proper M product, it uses carbon fibre for the roof and bonnet as well.

The global launch of the new M2 will happen in April next year, with production set to commence alongside the standard 2 Series at the San Luis Potosí plant in Mexico.