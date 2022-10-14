India car sales analysed – September 2022

The auto industry has witnessed significant growth in sales in India last month. The industry registered a growth of 89.5 per cent with 3,54,702 unit sales in September 2022 compared to 1,87,144 unit sales in the same period last year. The top rank was retained by Maruti Suzuki, while Hyundai secured the second position followed by Tata Motors in the third place.

Read below to learn more about brands' sales performance and their respective models in September 2022.

Maruti Suzuki

India’s largest automaker, Maruti Suzuki registered 1,48,380 unit sales last month compared to 63,111 unit sales in September 2021, thereby witnessing strong growth of 135 per cent. The top three bestselling Maruti Suzuki models last month are mentioned in the table below:

Hyundai

Hyundai India has retained the second rank this month. The company registered 49,700 unit sales in September 2022 compared to 33,087 unit sales in the same period last year, thereby registering a growth of 50.2 per cent. The top three bestsellers for the company last month are graphically represented below:

Tata Motors

Tata Motors missed the second rank by just 2,045 units! The Indian automaker registered 47,655 unit sales in September 2022 compared to 25,729 unit sales in the same period last year. Tata Motors witnessed a strong growth of 85.2 per cent last month. The following is a graphical representation of the top three Tata models sold in India in September 2022:

Mahindra

Indian utility vehicle manufacturer, Mahindra emerged as the fourth highest-selling automaker in the country in September with 34,262 unit sales compared to 12,863 unit sales in the same period last year, thereby registering a massive growth of 166.4 per cent. The top three sellers for Mahindra last month are as follows:

Kia

The fifth rank was secured by Kia India in September 2022 with a growth of 79 per cent. The company registered 25,857 unit sales last month compared to 14,441 unit sales in September 2021. The top three volume players for the company last month are as follows:

Toyota

Toyota retained the sixth rank in India last month. The company witnessed a growth of 65.6 per cent with 15,378 unit sales last month compared to 9,284 units in September 2021. The top three Toyota cars sold in the country in September 2022 are mentioned below:

Honda

Honda Cars India registered a growth of 28.8 per cent last month. The company registered 8,714 unit sales in September 2022 compared to 6,765 unit sales in the same period last year. Mentioned below are the top two bestselling Honda models in India last month:

Renault

Renault India sold 7,623 units in India last month compared to 7,326 unit sales in September 2021, thereby witnessing a drop of 4.1 per cent. The top three bestsellers for the company in India last month are as follows:

Volkswagen

The German automaker, Volkswagen outsold MG Motor India to secure the ninth rank in September 2022. The company registered 4,103 unit sales in the last month against 2,563 unit sales in September 2021, thereby registering a strong growth of 60.1 per cent. Of the total sales, the Taigun registered 1,994 unit sales, while the Virtus sedan reported 1,986 unit sales.

MG Motor

MG Motor India have slipped to the tenth rank last month. The company registered 3,808 unit sales in September 2022 compared to 3,241 unit sales in September 2021, thereby registering a drop of 17.5 per cent. Of the total sales, 2,105 units were from the Hector SUV alone.

Skoda

Skoda India sales have grown by 17 per cent, with 3,543 unit sales in September 2022 compared to 3,027 unit sales in the same month last year. The Kushaq alone contributed to 2,224 units of the total sales.

Nissan

Nissan India registered a mild growth of 12.8 per cent last month. The company registered 3,177 units in the country in September 2022 compared to 2,816 units sold in the same period last year. Of the total sales, 3,069 units were from the Magnite.

Citroen

Citroen currently has two models on sale in India, the C5 Aircross and the C3. The company registered total sales of 1,386 units last month, of which 1,354 units were for the recently launched C3.

Jeep

Jeep registered 1,116 unit sales in September 2022 compared to 1,311 unit sales in the same period last year, thereby registering a drop of 15 per cent. Of the total sales, 609 units were from the Compass SUV.

Conclusion

All major automakers in the country witnessed significant growth in sales last month. With the ongoing festivities, the auto industry is likely to witness strong growth in sales this month as well.