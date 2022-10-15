Maruti Suzuki Brezza 1.5 petrol automatic real- world fuel efficiency figures revealed

-New-generation car was launched in India on 30 June

-1.5-litre petrol engine with a six-speed automatic

The Maruti Suzuki Brezza has been a runaway success for the automaker since it arrived in 2016. The first generation was updated in 2020, and a new generation was launched in India on 30 June. We have driven the car, and you can check out our first drive review or watch the video below.

Now, post the launch, we have had more time with the Brezza and tested it to get its fuel efficiency. The car that we have driven is petrol automatic. Powering the Brezza is Maruti’s 1.5-litre K15C engine, producing 102bhp/136.8Nm and can be had with either a five-speed manual or a six-speed automatic. The ARAI fuel efficiency figure is 19.80kmpl (combined).

Real-world city

In city conditions, the petrol AT combination returned an efficiency of 13.10kmpl, with the MID indicating 14.3kmpl.

Real-world highway

In highway conditions, the petrol AT combination returned an efficiency of 18.63kmpl, with the MID indicating 19.5kmpl.

The Maruti Suzuki Brezza will be entering our long-term garage this month, and we have quite a few stories planned with the car in the time, so stay tuned for that!