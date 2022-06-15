CarWale
    Hyundai Venue facelift mid-spec variant spotted at dealer stockyard

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Jay Shah

    Hyundai Venue facelift mid-spec variant spotted at dealer stockyard

    - Likely to be offered in five variants 

    - To be launched in India tomorrow

    Hyundai India is prepping up to introduce the Venue facelift tomorrow. Now, while most of the details of the refreshed SUV have been leaked, the Venue has also started to arrive at dealerships across the country. Let us know what to expect from the new 2022 Hyundai Venue

    Exterior design highlights

    Hyundai Venue Facelift Wheel

    On the outside, the new Venue will receive subtle cosmetic tweaks. The front grille will be completely new with a revised design for DRLs along with a new alloy wheel design. The split tail lamps have been reworked too and the new connecting line across the boot looks stylish. Now, the Venue is likely to be offered in E, S, S+, SX, and SX(O) variants. 

    Top-spec vs Mid-spec variants

    Hyundai Venue Facelift Rear Row AC Controls

    While the top-spec SX(O) is likely to boast of features like a digital instrument cluster, an air purifier, an electrically-adjustable driver seat, reclining rear seats, and 16-inch alloy wheels, the mid and lower-spec versions could miss out on these handful of features. To know more about the upcoming Venue, click here.

    Hyundai Venue Facelift Seat Adjustment Electric for Driver

    Powertrain and gearbox options

    The new Venue will be offered with 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol, 1.0-litre turbo-petrol, and 1.5-litre diesel engines. These will be paired with multiple transmissions, like a five-speed manual, a six-speed manual, an iMT, and a DCT unit. 

    Hyundai Venue Facelift Image
    Hyundai Venue Facelift
    ₹ 7.00 - 12.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Magenta ChargeGrid sets up its first fast charger in Kerala

    Hyundai Venue Facelift Gallery

