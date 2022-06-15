CarWale
    Magenta ChargeGrid sets up its first fast charger in Kerala

    Gajanan Kashikar

    EV charging solution provider Magenta ChargeGrid has partnered with Crescendo, a home decoration solutions store in Malabar region, Kozhikode, to install a 50kW DC fast charger at the store. The charger is located on Kannur road near PT Usha road junction and is close to Kozhikode beach. 

    Crescendo has two stores in its premises: BOSCH Home Appliances and ARISTO Wardrobe solutions and kitchens. This charger at the Crescendo has been installed for the EV owners travelling via Kozhikode. That said, the 50kW DC CCS2 type charger can charge electric cars, such as Tata Nexon and Tigor EVs, MG ZS EV, BYD E6, Kia EV6, and the Hyundai Kona.

    Magenta ChargeGrid is scaling up its EV charging infrastructure to up to 40 cities in India, with a goal to install 11,000 chargers by the end of fiscal year 2023. It has already joined hands with private entities, municipal corporations, and hotel chains to set up charging stations at various locations across the country.

    Kia EV6
