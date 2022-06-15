Mahindra Scorpio N interior showcased: Top 7 things we noticed

Ahead of the Mahindra Scorpio N’s launch on 27 June, the interiors have been revealed. We had already covered that during the unveiling, and there’s a link to that at the bottom of this story. Now, here is our take on the top things we noticed in the interiors of the new Scorpio.

Brown and black cabin

It’s finally official; the Scorpio N will get a brown and black colour scheme. The car in the photos is a top-spec model, and we expect that this will be carried over throughout the range. The current Scorpio, which will become the Scorpio Classic, is expected to continue with the beige and black colour scheme for its cabin.

Updated steering design

The Scorpio N will use the same steering as the XUV700 and even get the same button layout as the car used in the pictures. Audio controls on the left side and buttons for the cruise control on the right side.

Adrenox system with user profiles and Sony sound system

The Adrenox system will be offered with the Scorpio N. It will use the same interface like the one in the XUV700 and is expected to have the same screen size. Like the XUV700, the system is expected to offer connected car technology, safety features as well as comfort and convenience options. Finally, the Scorpio N will get the same Sony sound system as the XUV700.

Digital cluster

The Scorpio N will be the second Mahindra car to get a fully digital instrument cluster. This will be offered on the higher-spec model, while the lower-spec variants will get dual analogue clocks. The cluster in the lower models will get a black and white MID.

Dual-zone climate control

We knew this from the spy images, but the official photos and video now confirm dual-zone climate control for the Scorpio N. In addition, both the second and the third row will get AC vents, and this is expected to be offered on all variants of the Scorpio N.

Six and seven-seat options

The Scorpio Classic is expected to continue with the side-facing rear seats, but the Scorpio N will get a forward-facing third row. In addition, it will be offered in both six and seven-seat configurations, of which the latter will also have 60:40 split-folding functionality.

Drive mode dial for 4X4 versions

The Mahindra Scorpio N will be offered with both petrol and diesel power. Both options will get AT and MT options, but we expect that the Scorpio N in diesel guise will get 4WD for India. This will be controllable via a rotary dial on the centre console.