CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Mahindra Scorpio N interior showcased: Top 7 things we noticed

    Authors Image

    Desirazu Venkat

    729 Views
    Mahindra Scorpio N interior showcased: Top 7 things we noticed

    Ahead of the Mahindra Scorpio N’s launch on 27 June, the interiors have been revealed. We had already covered that during the unveiling, and there’s a link to that at the bottom of this story. Now, here is our take on the top things we noticed in the interiors of the new Scorpio. 

    Mahindra Scorpio-N Right Front Three Quarter

    Brown and black cabin

    It’s finally official; the Scorpio N will get a brown and black colour scheme. The car in the photos is a top-spec model, and we expect that this will be carried over throughout the range. The current Scorpio, which will become the Scorpio Classic, is expected to continue with the beige and black colour scheme for its cabin.

    Mahindra Scorpio-N Steering Wheel

    Updated steering design

    The Scorpio N will use the same steering as the XUV700 and even get the same button layout as the car used in the pictures. Audio controls on the left side and buttons for the cruise control on the right side. 

    Mahindra Scorpio-N Infotainment System

    Adrenox system with user profiles and Sony sound system 

    The Adrenox system will be offered with the Scorpio N. It will use the same interface like the one in the XUV700 and is expected to have the same screen size. Like the XUV700, the system is expected to offer connected car technology, safety features as well as comfort and convenience options. Finally, the Scorpio N will get the same Sony sound system as the XUV700.

    Mahindra Scorpio-N Instrument Cluster

    Digital cluster

    The Scorpio N will be the second Mahindra car to get a fully digital instrument cluster. This will be offered on the higher-spec model, while the lower-spec variants will get dual analogue clocks. The cluster in the lower models will get a black and white MID.

    Mahindra Scorpio-N AC Controls

    Dual-zone climate control

    We knew this from the spy images, but the official photos and video now confirm dual-zone climate control for the Scorpio N. In addition, both the second and the third row will get AC vents, and this is expected to be offered on all variants of the Scorpio N.

    Mahindra Scorpio-N Roof Mounted Controls/Sunroof & Cabin Light Controls

    Six and seven-seat options

    The Scorpio Classic is expected to continue with the side-facing rear seats, but the Scorpio N will get a forward-facing third row. In addition, it will be offered in both six and seven-seat configurations, of which the latter will also have 60:40 split-folding functionality.

    Mahindra Scorpio-N Gear Selector Dial

    Drive mode dial for 4X4 versions

    The Mahindra Scorpio N will be offered with both petrol and diesel power. Both options will get AT and MT options, but we expect that the Scorpio N in diesel guise will get 4WD for India. This will be controllable via a rotary dial on the centre console.

    Mahindra Scorpio-N Image
    Mahindra Scorpio-N
    ₹ 14.00 - 20.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Magenta ChargeGrid sets up its first fast charger in Kerala
     Next 
    New Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae makes India debut

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Mahindra Scorpio-N Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    ByCarWale Team25 Jun 2019
    5057 Views
    32 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.44 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Volkswagen Virtus

    Volkswagen Virtus

    ₹ 11.22 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    9thJUN
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Hyundai Venue Facelift
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Hyundai Venue Facelift

    ₹ 7.00 - 12.00 LakhEstimated Price

    16th Jun 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • mahindra-cars
    • other brands
    Mahindra XUV700

    Mahindra XUV700

    ₹ 13.18 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Mahindra-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    ByCarWale Team25 Jun 2019
    5057 Views
    32 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Mahindra Scorpio N interior showcased: Top 7 things we noticed