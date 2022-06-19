Weekly news round-up: 2022 Hyundai Venue launched, More details on Mahindra Scorpio-N, New Toyota mid-size SUV spotted

In the week gone by, we had covered the launch of one of the most awaited compact SUVs in the country. Additionally, we also covered a series of spy shots for upcoming new cars. Read below to learn more about the top stories in India last week.

Toyota’s new mid-size SUV leaked ahead of debut

The front design of the Toyota’s upcoming mid-size SUV was leaked on the web ahead of its debut in the country on 1 July. It is believed that the upcoming vehicle might be called the Urban Cruiser Hyryder, a name that was trademarked by the company last year. The feature list in the Toyota’s mid-size SUV is likely to include an electric sunroof, a Heads-Up Display (HUD), a 360-degree camera, connected car technology, and a large touchscreen infotainment system.

2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza – What to expect?

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza will be launched in India on 30 June 2022. The bookings for the vehicle will commence soon and the vehicle has already started reaching across Maruti Suzuki dealerships in the country. The vehicle will get a fresh set of cosmetic and feature updates which are expected to help the brand in fiercely competing with its rivals. Mechanically, the vehicle is expected to continue being powered by the existing engine option.

Skoda Slavia spotted with a smaller eight-inch infotainment system

Skoda India had announced that the Slavia and Kushaq will get a smaller eight-inch infotainment unit instead of the 10-inch touchscreen infotainment units. This was essentially done to ensure uninterrupted car deliveries to customers amid the ongoing shortage in the supply of semiconductors. This time around, the Slavia equipped with a smaller eight-inch Panasonic unit was spotted at a dealership.

2022 Hyundai Venue launched in India; prices start at Rs 7.53 lakh

Post much wait, Hyundai India launched the 2022 Venue in the country. The updated model has been introduced at an introductory starting price of Rs 7.53 lakh. The vehicle is available in three engines and four gearbox options. Further, it now offers several first-in-segment features and over 60 connected car features.

Mahindra Scorpio-N to be launched soon – What to expect?

Fresh details on the upcoming Mahindra Scorpio-N emerged last week ahead of its launch on 27 June 2022. The new teaser reveals more details on what to expect from the upcoming Scorpio-N. Some of new feature highlights will include a digital instrument cluster, steering-mounted controls, Adrenox infotainment system, Sony music system, and 60:40 split or captain seat options in the second row (seven-seat and six-seat options).

Camouflaged Jeep Compact SUV spied

Jeep has been extensively testing the upcoming new compact SUV. It is believed that the upcoming model will sit under the Compass and the Renegade. Although the test mule was heavy camouflaged, it still reveals some new styling elements.

Citroën C5 Aircross facelift to be launched in India by September 2022

Citroën’s first product for India, the C5 Aircross is expected to get an update in September 2022. The C5 Aircross facelift was globally introduced earlier this year. The updated model will get a fresh set of cosmetic and feature updates, while mechanically it is expected to retain the existing powertrain.