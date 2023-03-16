India-bound Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe revealed

- To go on sale in Europe first, in July 2023

- Electrified powertrain includes mild hybrid and plug-in hybrid

After the new-gen GLC was revealed in June last year, Mercedes-Benz took its time to reveal the GLC Coupe. Set to go on sale in July this year, the GLC Coupe is expected to arrive in India alongside the standard GLC in the third quarter of 2023.

Appearance-wise, the new tail lamp shape and signature of the new GLC Coupe look much more modern and aesthetic compared to the outgoing model. It appears to have been sculpted well into the sloping roofline. The recognisable trait in the form of the muscular rear quarter continues with the new-gen too, while the front retains its similarity with the standard GLC. The AMG Line sits on gorgeous-looking 19-inch and 20-inch wheels amplifying its Coupe stance.

On the inside, the newer cabin layout of the modern Three-Pointed Stars is seen here as well. It gets the latest MBUX touchscreen with a separate driver’s display. Even the boot space that’s compromised over the standard GLC (620 litres) is good enough for 545 litres. It can be increased to 1,490 litres with all seats folded down. Then, there are many new features that come standard across the range.

As for the powertrain, the GLC Coupe also gets the 48-volt mild-hybrid as standard. The powertrain choices include 200 and 300 petrol engines along with 220d and 300d diesel. The plug-in hybrid lineup includes 300e, 400e, and 300de and uses a 31.2kWh battery which can be charged using a 60kW DC charger. All PHEVs have an electric range of 100km and speeds of up to 140kmph.

Both the GLC and GLC Coupe are the most anticipated launches from Mercedes-Benz India this year.