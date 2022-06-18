CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Ferrari SF90 VS continues testing; spotted in the mountains

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    259 Views
    Ferrari SF90 VS continues testing; spotted in the mountains

    - The SF90 Versione Speciale was spied for the first time last month

    - The model with an updated aero package over the regular SF90 could debut late next year

    Ferrari continues testing a special edition of the SF90 ahead of its debut which is likely to take place in late 2023. The model was spotted testing for the first time last month, and new spy shots give us a fresh look at the model stretching its legs around a mountain.

    Ferrari F8 Tributo Left Side View

    As seen in the spy images, the more aerodynamically focused Ferrari SF90, likely to be called the Versione Speciale, the model gets an S duct for the frunk, reminiscent of the 488 Pista. A few other minor design changes on the front bumper are likely to further aid air flow while the car is in motion. Reports suggest that a large rear spoiler could also be on the cards, but nothing is confirmed yet, not even in the spy shots.

    Ferrari F8 Tributo Rear View

    Under the hood, the new Ferrari SF90 Versione Speciale could carry over the same engine with electric motors to produce a combined output of 986bhp. That said, will we get to witness the power output turning up to the north of the 1,000bhp mark? Only time will tell. Stay tuned for updates.

    Ferrari F8 Tributo Image
    Ferrari F8 Tributo
    ₹ 4.02 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Citroën C5 Aircross facelift to be launched in India by September 2022
     Next 
    Polestar 5 electric four-door GT prototype to make debut at Goodwood

    Related News

    Ferrari 296 GTS revealed: Now in pictures

    Ferrari 296 GTS revealed: Now in pictures

    By Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    1 month ago

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Ferrari F8 Tributo Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Polo GT TDI Review
    youtube-icon
    Polo GT TDI Review
    ByCarWale Team07 Apr 2014
    119879 Views
    781 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • COUPES
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

    BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

    ₹ 41.48 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Coupe Cars
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 7.53 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    16thJUN
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Mahindra Scorpio N

    ₹ 14.00 - 20.00 LakhEstimated Price

    27th Jun 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • ferrari-cars
    • other brands
    Ferrari 812

    Ferrari 812

    ₹ 5.20 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Ferrari-Cars

    Ferrari F8 Tributo Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Delhi₹ 4.63 Crore

    Popular Videos

    Polo GT TDI Review
    youtube-icon
    Polo GT TDI Review
    ByCarWale Team07 Apr 2014
    119879 Views
    781 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Ferrari SF90 VS continues testing; spotted in the mountains