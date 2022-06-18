Ferrari SF90 VS continues testing; spotted in the mountains

- The SF90 Versione Speciale was spied for the first time last month

- The model with an updated aero package over the regular SF90 could debut late next year

Ferrari continues testing a special edition of the SF90 ahead of its debut which is likely to take place in late 2023. The model was spotted testing for the first time last month, and new spy shots give us a fresh look at the model stretching its legs around a mountain.

As seen in the spy images, the more aerodynamically focused Ferrari SF90, likely to be called the Versione Speciale, the model gets an S duct for the frunk, reminiscent of the 488 Pista. A few other minor design changes on the front bumper are likely to further aid air flow while the car is in motion. Reports suggest that a large rear spoiler could also be on the cards, but nothing is confirmed yet, not even in the spy shots.

Under the hood, the new Ferrari SF90 Versione Speciale could carry over the same engine with electric motors to produce a combined output of 986bhp. That said, will we get to witness the power output turning up to the north of the 1,000bhp mark? Only time will tell. Stay tuned for updates.