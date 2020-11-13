CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches
    • Home
    • News
    • Ferrari unveils SF90 Stradale Spider

    Ferrari unveils SF90 Stradale Spider

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    159 Views
    Ferrari unveils SF90 Stradale Spider

    - Ferrari SF90 Spider roof can be opened or closed in 14 seconds

    - The model is powered by the same twin-turbo V8 with electric motors producing a total power output of 986bhp

    After a recent spotting during a road test, the Ferrari SF90 Stradale Spider has been unveiled. It becomes one of the many models unveiled from the house of the prancing horse this year and is the first ‘mainstream’ electric-convertible car from the marquee.

    Ferrari F8 Tributo Right Rear Three Quarter

    The most important changes first. The electrically foldable hard-top of the new Ferrari SF90 Spider takes 14 seconds to open or close and weighs just 100kgs more than its coupe sibling, courtesy of the roof mechanism.

    Ferrari F8 Tributo Dashboard

    Under the hood, the Ferrari SF90 Stradale Spider is powered by the same 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine paired to three electric motors, producing a power output of 769bhp and 217bhp, respectively. The model produces a combined output of 986bhp and 900Nm of torque. Transmission duties are handled by an eight-speed automatic unit, and Ferrari claims that the 0-100kmph run can still be done in just 2.5 seconds, all the way up to a top speed of 340kmph.

    Ferrari F8 Tributo Image
    Ferrari F8 Tributo
    ₹ 4.02 Crore onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    • Ferrari
    • F8 Tributo
    • SF90 Spider
    • Ferrari F8 Tributo
    • Ferrari SF90 Spider
    • Ferrari SF90 Stradale Spider
    • SF 90 Stradale Spider
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Loading...

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    Ferrari F8 Tributo Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Delhi₹ 4.62 Crore
    • ferrari-cars
    • other brands
    Ferrari F8 Tributo

    Ferrari F8 Tributo

    ₹ 4.02 Crore
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Ferrari-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • upcoming cars
    • popular cars
    BMW M5 Facelift

    BMW M5 Facelift

    ₹ 1.55 - 2.00 CroreEstimated Price

    When to expect - November 2020 (Tentative)
    All Upcoming Cars