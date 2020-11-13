Ferrari unveils SF90 Stradale Spider

- Ferrari SF90 Spider roof can be opened or closed in 14 seconds

- The model is powered by the same twin-turbo V8 with electric motors producing a total power output of 986bhp

After a recent spotting during a road test, the Ferrari SF90 Stradale Spider has been unveiled. It becomes one of the many models unveiled from the house of the prancing horse this year and is the first ‘mainstream’ electric-convertible car from the marquee.

The most important changes first. The electrically foldable hard-top of the new Ferrari SF90 Spider takes 14 seconds to open or close and weighs just 100kgs more than its coupe sibling, courtesy of the roof mechanism.

Under the hood, the Ferrari SF90 Stradale Spider is powered by the same 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine paired to three electric motors, producing a power output of 769bhp and 217bhp, respectively. The model produces a combined output of 986bhp and 900Nm of torque. Transmission duties are handled by an eight-speed automatic unit, and Ferrari claims that the 0-100kmph run can still be done in just 2.5 seconds, all the way up to a top speed of 340kmph.