Next-gen Honda Civic teased; prototype to unveil on 17 November

-Honda Civic prototype to be unveiled globally on 17 November, 2020

-The upcoming model will be the 11th iteration of the luxury sedan

Honda has teased the 11th generation of the Civic in a teaser video on the internet and the prototype will be unveiled next week on 17 November. The images appear to be the sedan variant of the model which has been in existence for eon number of years now and has always been a head-turner with every new avatar.

The teased images reveal a few details with respect to the exterior styling like the redesigned LED headlights with sleek LED DRLs. The overall design looks toned down and mellower than the current generation model. The rear reveals the protruded boot line with sleeker LED tail lamps which look more subtle than on the earlier model. On the side, are gloss black alloy wheels and a sloping C-pillar column which also appears a bit more subdued than before.

The interiors of the next-gen Civic are also expected to undergo a major revamp with the latest tech and safety features as standard. The next week's reveal will give us a more detailed idea of the upcoming prototype of the model. The official details with respect to the drivetrain options are likely to be revealed later this year or in early 2021.

Meanwhile, the Honda Civic was discontinued in India in 2013 due to customer preference shifting from D-segment sedans to SUVs. However, the Civic made a comeback last year in its newest look with both diesel and petrol engine options. The 1.8-litre petrol produces 140bhp and 174Nm torque and is mated to a CVT transmission while the 1.6-litre diesel motor making 118bhp and 300Nm of peak torque is available with a sole six-speed manual gearbox.