CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches
    • Home
    • News
    • Next-gen Honda Civic teased; prototype to unveil on 17 November

    Next-gen Honda Civic teased; prototype to unveil on 17 November

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    1,146 Views
    Next-gen Honda Civic teased; prototype to unveil on 17 November

    -Honda Civic prototype to be unveiled globally on 17 November, 2020

    -The upcoming model will be the 11th iteration of the luxury sedan

    Honda has teased the 11th generation of the Civic in a teaser video on the internet and the prototype will be unveiled next week on 17 November. The images appear to be the sedan variant of the model which has been in existence for eon number of years now and has always been a head-turner with every new avatar. 

    Honda Civic Headlight

    The teased images reveal a few details with respect to the exterior styling like the redesigned LED headlights with sleek LED DRLs. The overall design looks toned down and mellower than the current generation model. The rear reveals the protruded boot line with sleeker LED tail lamps which look more subtle than on the earlier model. On the side, are gloss black alloy wheels and a sloping C-pillar column which also appears a bit more subdued than before. 

    Honda Civic Rear Quarter Glass

    The interiors of the next-gen Civic are also expected to undergo a major revamp with the latest tech and safety features as standard. The next week's reveal will give us a more detailed idea of the upcoming prototype of the model. The official details with respect to the drivetrain options are likely to be revealed later this year or in early 2021.

    Honda Civic Closed Boot/Trunk

    Meanwhile, the Honda Civic was discontinued in India in 2013 due to customer preference shifting from D-segment sedans to SUVs. However, the Civic made a comeback last year in its newest look with both diesel and petrol engine options. The 1.8-litre petrol produces 140bhp and 174Nm torque and is mated to a CVT transmission while the 1.6-litre diesel motor making 118bhp and 300Nm of peak torque is available with a sole six-speed manual gearbox. 

    Honda Civic Image
    Honda Civic
    ₹ 17.95 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    • Honda
    • Civic
    • Honda Civic
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Loading...

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    Honda Civic Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 21.16 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 22.21 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 20.29 Lakh
    Pune₹ 21.03 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 21.35 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 19.85 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 21.90 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 19.81 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 20.14 Lakh
    • honda-cars
    • other brands
    Honda Amaze

    Honda Amaze

    ₹ 6.19 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Honda-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • upcoming cars
    • popular cars
    BMW M5 Facelift

    BMW M5 Facelift

    ₹ 1.55 - 2.00 CroreEstimated Price

    When to expect - November 2020 (Tentative)
    All Upcoming Cars