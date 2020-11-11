Ferrari SF90 Stradale Spider spied ahead of debut

- Ferrari SF90 Spider could debut soon

- The model is expected to be powered by the same 986bhp 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 motor paired with three electric motors

Ferrari is working on a new variant of the SF90 Stradale, a test-mule of which was recently caught testing out in the open. As seen in the image, the folks at Maranello seem to be working on the Spider variant of the model.

The spy images shared on the web reveal a fully camouflaged test-vehicle of the Ferrari SF90 Stradale, albeit with a red cloth on the roof, extending to the lower parts of the body such as the windows. Another interesting fact is that the red cloth is stuck to the body of the car with duct-tape, hinting that Ferrari might be hiding a soft-top or hard-top convertible under it.

The Ferrari SF90 Stradale Spider, upon debut, could become the first ‘mainstream Ferrari’ to be offered in an electrified-convertible format, not including the LaFerrari Spider of course. Compared to its coupe sibling, the SF90 Spider could tip the scales at a higher count, courtesy of the folding mechanism’s weight, which would also marginally impact the model’s 0-100kmph speed.

Coming to numbers, the Ferrari SF90 Stradale Spider is expected to be powered by the same 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 motor paired to three electric motors, producing a combined power output of 986bhp. This figure enables the model to sprint to 100kmph from a standstill in just 2.5 seconds, all the way up to a top speed of 340kmph. Ferrari is likely to unveil the SF90 Spider soon. Stay tuned for updates.

