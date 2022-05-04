CarWale
    Ferrari 296 GTS revealed: Now in pictures

    Authors Image

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    463 Views
    Ferrari 296 GTS revealed: Now in pictures

    A drop-top Ferrari tingles our senses in a way few other indulgences could manage to. After a hiatus, we finally have a new open-top Ferrari, it’s the 296 GTS and for those unaware, it’s the roofless version of the current mid-engine Prancing Horse – the 296 GTB. Here it is in pictures for us to drool over. 

    Ferrari F8 Tributo Rear View

    The 296 GTS is the newest iteration of Ferrari’s mid-rear-engined two-seater Berlinetta Spider. Earlier, these V6-powered supercars belonged to the Dino family. The newest 296 GTS shares the same hybrid powertrain as its GTB brethren. 

    Ferrari F8 Tributo Right Rear Three Quarter

    Power comes from a 3.0-litre turbocharged V6 paired to electric motors where the former makes 650bhp and the latter adds 122kW (around 165bhp). The combined output is 818bhp which is enough to push 0-100kmph in mere 2.9 seconds. 

    Ferrari F8 Tributo Right Front Three Quarter

    The top speed is upwards of 330kmph. All of the power is sent to the rear wheels only through an eight-speed DCT and an e-differential. With a battery capacity of 7.45kWh, the 296 GTS has a pure electric range of 25 kilometres. 

    Ferrari F8 Tributo Right Rear Three Quarter

    So to enjoy the sun-soaked Riviera or the cruise along the streets of Monte Carlo, the 296 GTS’ retractable hard top (RHT) can be operated within 14 seconds at speeds up to 45kmph. The roof splits into two sections and folds flush under a flying buttress.

    Ferrari F8 Tributo Left Side View

    Tipping the scale at just 1540kg, the 296 GTS is around 70kg heavier than the GTB coupe. Special attention is given to the open-top's aerodynamics, claims Ferrari. This includes a LaFerrari-inspired active rear spoiler.

    Ferrari F8 Tributo Dashboard

    Apart from the standard 296 GTS, the Prancing Horse is also offering an ‘Assetto Fiorano’ version of the mid-engine supercar which is a track-only version with additional downforce, weight-saving measures and stickier Michelin tyres. 

    Ferrari F8 Tributo Right Front Three Quarter

    Ferrari hasn’t specified the availability date of the 296 GTS yet, and neither are the prices out yet. But then if you have to ask, you cannot afford it.

    Ferrari F8 Tributo Image
    Ferrari F8 Tributo
    ₹ 4.02 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
     Previous 
    Maruti Suzuki posts total sales of 1,50,661 units in April 2022; domestic sales decline by eight per cent
     Next 
    Honda City e:HEV launched in India at Rs 19.50 lakh

