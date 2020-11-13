Discounts up to Rs 35,000 on Ford EcoSport, Figo, and Freestyle in November 2020

A few Ford India dealerships are offering discounts on select products this month. These offers are available in the form of cash discounts and corporate discounts.

The Ford EcoSport can be availed with a cash discount up to Rs 30,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000. The Freestyle is offered with a cash discount up to Rs 20,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000.

Discounts on the Ford Figo and Aspire include a cash discount up to Rs 20,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000. There are no offers on the Endeavour. The company recently introduced new warranty package across its model range, details of which are available here.