    Ferrari F8 Tributo launched in India at Rs 4.02 crore

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Ferrari F8 Tributo launched in India at Rs 4.02 crore

    -Ferrari F8 Tributo was unveiled last year

    - The model is powered by a 710bhp 3.9-litre V8 engine

    The new Ferrari F8 Tributo has been launched in India, with prices starting at Rs 4.02 crore (ex-showroom). The car was unveiled by Select Cars, the authorised dealer of the brand in New Delhi. Deliveries of the model are set to begin in the country soon.

    Ferrari F8 Tributo Right Rear Three Quarter

    The Ferrari F8 Tributo, which made its world debut at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show prior to its unveiling in March last year. The model is propelled by a 3.9-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine that produces 710bhp and 770Nm of torque. The model can attain speeds of 100kmph from a standstill in just 2.9 seconds, all the way up to a top speed of 340kmph.

    The F8 Tributo is claimed to be the most aerodynamically efficient series-production mid-rear-engined berlinetta ever designed. Tipping the scales at 40kgs less than the 488 GTB, the model also features 10% more aerodynamic efficiency. The exterior design of the F8 Tributo features an S-Duct at the front (which improves downforce by 15%), reworked rear profile and a new engine compared to its predecessor.

    Ferrari F8 Tributo Front view

    Inside, the Ferrari F8 Tributo features a seven-inch display for the passenger, new HMI (Human Machine Interface) new steering wheel and new round air intakes. Also on offer is an array of carbon-fibre and alcantara trims across the interior.

