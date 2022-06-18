CarWale
    Polestar 5 electric four-door GT prototype to make debut at Goodwood

    Gajanan Kashikar

    Swedish luxury automaker Polestar has previewed its new electric four-door grand tourer, the Polestar 5, ahead of its world premiere at the most prestigious 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed. At the same time, the firm also dropped a hint about the 2023 Polestar 4 electric SUV Coupe.

    The electric performance Polestar 5 GT will bear a revolutionary and futuristic design language — mainly drawing inspiration from the 2020 Precept Concept. Part of the design will be the sloping roofline, a light bar at the rear, and most probably the split daytime driving lights setup forming a ‘T’ shape. Meanwhile, the brand’s research and development facility in the United Kingdom has developed the Polestar 5 prototype.

    The Polestar 5 could follow the new trend of an uncluttered interior like a few other electric cars. Besides this, it is likely to come with a driver display, a central information hub — perhaps in a portrait orientation, and upholstery made from recycled and sustainable materials. Meanwhile, the powertrain details of the Polestar 5 are unknown yet.

    “Goodwood is our favourite place to show our cars in an enthusiast environment,” said Thomas Ingenlath, CEO, Polestar. “This year, we are thrilled to showcase Polestar 5 going up the hill! Our UK R&D team is doing an amazing job developing the car, and we are proud to be able to highlight their hard work at this early stage,” he added further.

