    Camouflaged Jeep Compact SUV spied

    Desirazu Venkat

    -Model to sit under the Compass and Renegade

    -Expected to be offered in India with petrol power only

    Introduction 

    A fully camouflaged version of Jeep’s new compact SUV has been spied testing. This new car will sit under the Compass and the Renegade is Jeep’s official lineup. Jeep had announced last year that it was working on the car and that it would have all the core elements of the Jeep DNA.

    What’s visible despite the camouflage?

    Despite the heavy camouflage, we can see the outline of the Jeep's seven-slat grille. The headlights are both visible indicating the car’s parent company. Our sources have indicated that this car will share its underpinnings with the Citroen C3 when it makes its way to India in 2023. It will debut in Brazil at the end of the year. The shared platform and engines were an expected move considering that both companies are looking to make their mark in India and exist under the Stellantis group.

    Segment positing and competition 

    While the C3 is a Punch, Swift, Grand i10 Nios and Maruti ignis rival, this car is expected to take on the vehicles in the sub-4 SUV segment like the Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Maruti Brezza, Toyota Urban Cruiser, Renault Kiger and Nissan Magnite. However, given Jeep’s moves so far, we expect it to exist at the premium end of the compact SUV segment where it will also take on the Mahindra XUV300 and Mahindra Bolero Neo.   

