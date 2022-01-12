Top-three hatchbacks sold in India in 2021

Back in 2021, the compact SUV segment witnessed significant growth in sales in the country. Aggressively priced models like the Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, and the Tata Punch are some of the strong contributors to the overall sales. That said, the hatchbacks continue to hold their game strong with high volumes.

Speaking of hatchbacks, India’s largest car manufacturer, Maruti Suzuki has been topping the sales charts with a strong product line-up for many years now. Looking back at sales for 2021, Maruti Suzuki continues to be the undisputed leader in the hatchback segment. Read below to learn more about the top-three bestselling hatchbacks in India last year.

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

The new-gen Wagon R is a big hit in the country and its success story is backed up with strong sales numbers. In 2021, Maruti Suzuki Wagon R registered a healthy 24 per cent growth in sales with 1,83,851-unit sales as compared to 1,48,298-unit sales in the previous year. The Wagon R is one of the preferred choices among customers seeking a CNG option. Due to steep fuel prices, low cost of ownership, and modern feature list, the new Wagon R was quick to emerge as a popular choice among car buyers in the country.

Maruti Suzuki Swift

Over the last few years, we have witnessed a gradual transition in car buying patterns, wherein new car buyers have been opting for B-segment cars over the entry-level models. More features, modern styling, and better performance have lured buyers towards the B-segment hatchbacks. The Swift hatchback has been one such model which has been a popular choice among car buyers since the time of its launch in the country. Currently sold in its latest generation avatar, the Swift has registered 1,75,052-unit sales in 2021 as compared to 1,60,765-unit sales in 2020, thereby registering a growth of nine per cent.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki’s premium hatchback, the Baleno has emerged as the third bestselling model in the country in 2021. Interestingly, the sales for the Baleno surpass cumulative sales for the once bestselling model in the country, the Alto. Back in 2021, Maruti Suzuki sold 1,72,237 units of the Baleno as compared to 1,53,986-unit sales in 2020, registering a growth of 12 per cent. The sales for the Baleno are likely to increase further this year with the anticipated launch of the Baleno facelift in the country. The Alto registered 1,66,233-unit sales in 2021 as compared to 1,54,076-unit sales in 2020, marking a growth of eight per cent.