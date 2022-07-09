CarWale
    India car sales analysed – June 2022

    Nikhil Puthran

    The Indian auto industry registered a strong growth of 25.5 per cent with 3,20,609 unit sales in June 2022 as compared to 2,55,397 unit sales in June 2021. A slew of new car launches and positive consumer sentiments has boosted car sales despite the ongoing shortage of electronic components. The top rank has been retained by Maruti Suzuki, while Hyundai has reclaimed the second position from Tata Motors this month.

    Read below to learn more about the sales performance of brands and their respective models in June 2022. 

    Maruti Suzuki 

    Maruti Suzuki registered 1,22,685 unit sales in June 2022 as compared to 1,24,280 unit sales in June 2021, thereby witnessing a mild drop of 1.3 per cent. The top three bestselling Maruti Suzuki models last month are mentioned in the table below. 

    Model June 2022June 2021Growth
    Wagon R19,19019,447-1%
    Swift16,21317,727-9%
    Baleno16,10314,70110%

    Hyundai

    Hyundai India has outsold Tata Motors to reclaim its second rank this month. The company registered 49,001 unit sales in June 2022 as compared to 40,496 unit sales in the same period last year, thereby registering a growth of 21 per cent. The top three bestsellers for the company last month are graphically represented below. 

    ModelsJune 2022June 2021Growth
    Creta13,7909,94139%
    Venue 10,3214,865112%
    Grand i10 Nios8,9928,7872%

    Tata Motors

    Tata Motors has moved down to the third rank with 45,200 unit sales in June 2022 as compared to 24,111 unit sales in the same period last year. The Indian automaker witnessed a strong growth of 87.5 per cent last month. The following is a graphical representation of the top three Tata models sold in India in June 2022.

    ModelsJune 2022June 2021Growth
    Nexon14,2958,03378%
    Punch10,414NANIL
    Altroz5,3666,350-15%

    Mahindra

    Indian utility vehicle manufacturer, Mahindra secured the fourth rank last month with 26,640 unit sales in June 2022 as compared to 16,636 unit sales in the same period last year, thereby registering a strong growth of 60.1 per cent. The top three sellers for Mahindra last month are as follows.   

    ModelsJune 2022June 2021Growth
    Bolero7,8845,74437%
    XUV7006,022NANIL
    XUV3004,7544,6153%

    Kia

    Kia India retained the fifth rank last month and has also witnessed a sales growth of 60 per cent. The company registered 24,024 unit sales in June 2022 as compared to 15,015 unit sales in June 2021. The top three volume players for the company last month are as follows.

    ModelsJune 2022June 2021Growth
    Seltos8,3888,549-2%
    Carens7,895NANIL
    Sonet7,4555,96325%

    Toyota

    Toyota registered a strong growth of 87.7 per cent last month. The company registered 16,512 unit sales last month as compared to 8,798 unit sales in the same period last year. The top three Toyota cars sold in the country last month are mentioned below.

    ModelsJune 2022June 2021Growth
    Innova Crysta6,7952,973129%
    Urban Cruiser5,3012,584105%
    Fortuner3,133549471%

    Renault

    Renault has outsold Honda this month to emerge as the seventh highest-selling automaker in the country. The company sold 9,317 units in India last month as compared to 6,100 unit sales in June 2021, thereby witnessing a growth of 52.7 per cent. The top three bestsellers for the company in India last month are as follows.

    ModelsJune 2022June 2021Growth
    Kiger3,4112,03568%
    Triber3,3461,79087%
    Kwid2,5602,16118%

    Honda

    Honda Cars India registered 7,834 unit sales in June 2022 as compared to 4,767 unit sales in June 2021, thus registering a growth of 64.3 per cent. Mentioned below are the top two bestselling Honda models in India last month. 

    ModelsJune 2022June 2021Growth
    Amaze3,3501,487125%
    City3,2922,57128%

    Skoda

    Skoda India sales have grown by 720.6 per cent with 6,023 unit sales in June 2022 as compared to 734 unit sales in the same month last year. Evidently, the Slavia and the Kushaq are breathing new life into the brand in India. The individual sales figures for these models are mentioned below. 

    ModelsJune 2022June 2021Growth
    Kushaq2,983NANIL
    Slavia2,765NANIL

    MG

    MG Motor India has outsold Nissan and Volkswagen in the country last month. The company registered 4,503 unit sales in June 2022 as compared to 3,558 unit sales in June 2021, thereby registering a growth of 26.6 per cent. Mentioned below are the top two bestselling MG models in India last month.

    ModelsJune 2022June 2021Growth
    Hector2,4023,002-20%
    Astor1,640NANIL

    Nissan

    Nissan India has not witnessed significant growth in sales last month. The company registered 3,515 units in the country last month as compared to 3,503 units sold in June 2021. Of the total sales, 3,331 unit sales were from the Magnitecompact SUV alone.

    Volkswagen

    German automaker, Volkswagen registered 3,315 unit sales in June 2022 as against 1,633 unit sales in the same period last year, thereby registering a growth of 103 per cent. The Virtus and the Taigun are the popular selling models for the company with 1,850 and 1,327 unit sales, respectively. 

    ModelsJune 2022June 2021Growth
    Virtus1,850NANIL
    Taigun1,327NANIL

    Jeep

    Jeep has registered 1,963 unit sales in June 2022 as compared to 789 unit sales in the same period last year, thereby registering a growth of 149 per cent. Of the total sales, 1,071 unit sales were from the recently launched Meridian SUV. Apart from this, the company has sold 892 units of the Compass SUV in the country last month. 

    Citroen

    Citroen currently has a single model on sale in India, the C5 Aircross. Last month, the company sold 17 units of the C5 Aircross in the country as compared to 41 units sold in June 2021. The company will announce the prices for its second product, the C3, on 20 July. 

    Conclusion

    We have witnessed a significant improvement in the demand for new cars. However, the delivery timelines for the vehicles are likely to be impacted due to the shortage in the supply of semiconductors.

