    Tata Motors passenger vehicle range get a price hike of 0.55 per cent

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    263 Views
    Tata Motors passenger vehicle range get a price hike of 0.55 per cent

    - New prices to be effective from 9 July, 2022

    - Applicable on all passenger vehicles 

    Tata Motors has announced an increase in the prices of its passenger vehicle range. The price hike is fixed at 0.55 per cent and will be levied across the models from today. The quantum of increase will differ depending upon the model and variant and is likely to be disclosed soon.

    Tata Left Front Three Quarter

    The statement released by Tata Motors read, “The company has taken extensive measures to absorb significant portion of the increased input costs. However, to offset the residual impact of the accumulated increase in input costs, it is passing on a minimized price hike.”

    Besides this, the Indian carmaker sold 45,197 passenger vehicles in the country last month. Out of these, 3,507 units sold were EVs while the remaining were ICE models. The current portfolio of Tata Motors’ passenger vehicles include Tata Tiago, Tata Tigor, Tata Altroz, Tata Nexon, Tata Punch, Tata Harrier, and Tata Safari

    Tata Right Front Three Quarter

    The EV offerings from Tata Motors are Tata Tigor EV and Tata Nexon EV Max. A few months back, the carmaker also launched the Nexon EV Max at a starting price of Rs 17,74 lakh (ex-showroom). The Nexon Max is powered by a bigger 40.5kWh battery pack and has an output of 141bhp and 250Nm of torque. The claimed range is 437km and the EV can be charged with either a 3.3kW or 7.2kW fast charger. Here is our detailed review of the Tata Nexon EV Max. 

    India-bound five-door Maruti Suzuki Jimny continues testing

