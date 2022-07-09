Top-three bestselling Hyundai cars in India in June 2022

Hyundai has claimed the second rank in terms of car sales in India in June 2022. The South Korean automaker managed to reclaim its second position from Tata Motors last month. Read below to learn about the top three bestselling Hyundai models in the country last month.

Hyundai Creta

The Creta has always been one of the major contributors to Hyundai’s car sales in India. Back in June 2022, the Creta emerged as Hyundai’s highest-selling model in the country. The company sold 13,790 units of the Hyundai Creta in India last month as compared to 9,941 unit sales in June 2021, thereby registering a strong growth of 39 per cent.

Hyundai Venue

The Venue has emerged as the second bestselling Hyundai model in the country last month. Hyundai’s Venue compact SUV registered a strong growth of 112 per cent with 10,321 unit sales in June 2022 compared to 4,865 unit sales in June 2021. We have driven the new Hyundai Venue and you can read our first-drive review on CarWale.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios has moved down to the third rank last month. The company sold 8,992 unit sales in June 2022 compared to 8,787 unit sales in the same period last year, thereby registering a mild growth of two per cent. The company recently introduced the new Corporate Edition variant in the country and you can read more about it on CarWale.