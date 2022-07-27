CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Citroen C5 X unveiled for Europe

    Authors Image

    Sagar Bhanushali

    380 Views
    Citroen C5 X unveiled for Europe

    - Available with a plug-in hybrid powertrain or petrol engines

    - Plug-in hybrid offers up to 60km of electric-only range with CO2 emissions as low as 30g/km

    Citroen’s all-new flagship model, the C5 X has been officially unveiled for European markets. The new C5 X is available as a plug-in hybrid with up to 37 miles (60km) of electric range. Measuring 4.8m long, 1.5m tall and 1.8m wide, the C5 is a proper mid-size SUV and like its predecessor is expected to be a popular model for Citroen in Europe. 

    The plug-in hybrid versions combine a 1.6-litre 180 PureTech petrol engine with an 81kW electric motor for a total power output of 225hp and 360Nm of torque. Capable of up to 37 miles (60km) in full electric mode using a 12.4kWh battery, it is ideal for those who drive majorly within city limits. It comes as standard with a 7.4kW Type 2 charging cable for use at home or at public charging points. Using the 7.4kW on-board charger, a full charge can be completed in just 1 hour and 40 minutes.

    Dashboard

    The plug-in hybrid variants are sold alongside two petrol engines – 130 PureTech and 180 PureTech available from launch with an 8-speed automatic transmission as standard. The PureTech 130 variants feature a 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine with 130hp and 230Nm of torque. The more powerful 180 PureTech engine uses Citroen’s four-cylinder 1.6-litre engine producing 180hp and 250Nm of torque.

    Now that the C5 X has been introduced, Citroen will follow it up with the launch of the fully electric e-C4 X fastback next year.

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    2022 Mahindra Scorpio Classic – What we know so far
     Next 
    New Volvo XC40 Recharge sold out in India for 2022

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    ₹ 11.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Volvo XC40 Recharge

    Volvo XC40 Recharge

    ₹ 55.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    26thJUL
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Hyundai New Tucson
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Hyundai New Tucson

    ₹ 26.00 - 32.00 LakhEstimated Price

    4th Aug 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • citroen-cars
    • other brands
    Citroen C3

    Citroen C3

    ₹ 5.71 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    20thJUL
    All Citroen-Cars

    Citroen C5 Aircross Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 39.08 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 39.95 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 38.21 Lakh
    Pune₹ 39.08 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 39.94 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 36.07 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 39.24 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 37.36 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 36.93 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Citroen C5 X unveiled for Europe