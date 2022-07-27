Citroen C5 X unveiled for Europe

- Available with a plug-in hybrid powertrain or petrol engines

- Plug-in hybrid offers up to 60km of electric-only range with CO2 emissions as low as 30g/km

Citroen’s all-new flagship model, the C5 X has been officially unveiled for European markets. The new C5 X is available as a plug-in hybrid with up to 37 miles (60km) of electric range. Measuring 4.8m long, 1.5m tall and 1.8m wide, the C5 is a proper mid-size SUV and like its predecessor is expected to be a popular model for Citroen in Europe.

The plug-in hybrid versions combine a 1.6-litre 180 PureTech petrol engine with an 81kW electric motor for a total power output of 225hp and 360Nm of torque. Capable of up to 37 miles (60km) in full electric mode using a 12.4kWh battery, it is ideal for those who drive majorly within city limits. It comes as standard with a 7.4kW Type 2 charging cable for use at home or at public charging points. Using the 7.4kW on-board charger, a full charge can be completed in just 1 hour and 40 minutes.

The plug-in hybrid variants are sold alongside two petrol engines – 130 PureTech and 180 PureTech available from launch with an 8-speed automatic transmission as standard. The PureTech 130 variants feature a 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine with 130hp and 230Nm of torque. The more powerful 180 PureTech engine uses Citroen’s four-cylinder 1.6-litre engine producing 180hp and 250Nm of torque.

Now that the C5 X has been introduced, Citroen will follow it up with the launch of the fully electric e-C4 X fastback next year.