New Volvo XC40 Recharge sold out in India for 2022

- The Volvo XC40 Recharge was sold out within two hours of opening bookings

- The company will continue to accept bookings for the model

Volvo Car India has sold out its complete allocation of the XC40 Recharge for 2022. The carmaker sold out all 150 units of the model in the first batch in just two hours of opening bookings. At the same time, the Swedish marquee will continue to accept bookings for its first EV offering in the country.

Volvo has added that it plans to deliver all 150 units of the XC40 Recharge by end of December 2022 after starting the deliveries in October. The model is India’s first locally assembled luxury EV and it will be rolled out from the company’s Hoskote plant near Bengaluru, Karnataka.

The Volvo XC40 Recharge is powered by a 78kWh battery pack producing an output of 408bhp and 660Nm of torque. The model is claimed to return a range of 418km on a single charge, based on the WLTP test cycle. The battery can be recharged from 10 to 80 per cent in 28 minutes by using a 150kW fast charger.

Speaking on the occasion, Jyoti Malhotra, Managing Director, Volvo Car India, said, “The long wait for our customers for the XC40 Recharge is over. The overwhelming response on bookings in just two hours is a reflection of the consumer confidence in Volvo Cars. Our strategy of showcasing the car across our business partner locations and giving the prospective customers in these cities the opportunity to drive the XC40 Recharge has helped them in deciding. The XC40 Recharge can only be booked online on Volvo Cars' official website and the pan India customer drive experience resulted in a quick hassle-free ordering process.”