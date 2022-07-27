Tata Motors and Indian Bank partner to roll out car loan offers

- Personalised loan offers for passenger car buyers

- Finance of up to 90 per cent for on-road price

Tata Motors has partnered with Indian Bank to introduce car loan offers for all its potential passenger car buyers. Under this initiative, customers intending to purchase any Tata model can avail of customised car loans from over 5,700 branches of Indian Bank.

The scheme includes interest rates starting at 7.80 per cent with up to 90 per cent on-road finance funding, and repayment terms of up to seven years. Customers will also have an option to foreclose or provide partial payments at no additional charges.

In other news, Tata Motors has renamed the Nexon EV as Nexon EV Prime and introduced new features like cruise control, indirect tyre pressure monitoring system, multi-regen modes, smartwatch connectivity, and a charging timeout of 110 seconds.

Speaking on the occasion, Ramesh Dorairajan, Senior General Manager – Network Management and EV Sales, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd., said, “We, at Tata Motors, are delighted to partner with Indian Bank to make passenger vehicles more accessible to individuals and families. We have always aimed at making our personal mobility solutions more affordable and accessible for our customers, contributing to the joy of the overall ownership experience. Our partnership aims to provide a hassle-free experience to our customers and thereby add to the fervour of the upcoming festive season. We are confident that such partnerships will make the car purchasing process seamless for customers and positively impact their overall buying experience of Tata cars.”