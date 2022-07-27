CarWale
    Delhi government to organise fourth EV Forum on 10 August

    Gajanan Kashikar

    Delhi government to organise fourth EV Forum on 10 August

    The think tank of the Delhi government, Dialogue and Development Commision is hosting the fourth Delhi Electric Vehicle (EV) Forum at New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) Convention Centre on 10 August, 2022. This fourth EV Forum will celebrate two years of successful implementation of the Delhi EV Policy. The celebration will be accompanied by the launch of the ‘Charging Infrastructure Action Plan for Delhi’.

    At the event, the Dialogue and Development Commission (DDC) — a think tank of the government of Delhi, will illustrate the two years journey of the successful implementation of the Delhi EV Policy. Simultaneously, the city government will also facilitate the leaders and role models in the Delhi EV sector with the Switch Delhi EV Awards.

    Kailash Gahlot, Transport Minister, Delhi government; Jasmin Shah, Vice Chairperson, DDC Delhi; and Ashish Kundra, Principal Secretary-cum-Commissioner, Transport, Government of Delhi will be among the chief attendees at the event.

    DDC established the Delhi EV Forum in December 2020. With the Delhi EV Forum, it aims to provide a platform for an active engagement with stakeholders to effectively implement the Delhi EV Policy. Meanwhile, the government of Delhi also leads a major EV awareness campaign, called SwitchDelhi, to promote electric vehicles and with a mission to make the city EV capital of India.

