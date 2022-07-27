Citroen C3 deliveries begin in India

- The Citroen C3 was launched in India last week

- The model is priced between Rs 5.71-8.06 lakh

Citroen India has officially begun delivering the C3 hatchback across the country. The model, which was launched in India earlier this month, is priced between Rs 5.71-8.06 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

The Citroen C3 is available in two variants including Live and Feel, across 10 exterior colour options including four mono tone and six dual-tone colours. We have driven the C3 and our review is now live.

The Citroen C3 is powered by a 1.0-litre petrol engine in naturally aspirated and turbocharged formats. Transmission options include a five-speed manual unit and a six-speed manual unit. Feature highlights of the model include split headlamps, fog lights, contrast coloured skid plates, squared tail lights, 15-inch steel wheels with wheel covers, a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a digital instrument cluster, steering-mounted controls, and a height-adjustable driver seat.