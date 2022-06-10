Citroën C3 to be offered in 10 exterior colours and three customisation packs

- Offered in 10 mono-tone and dual-tone exterior shades

- Three customisation packs to choose from

The second model from the French carmaker, Citroën has finally been revealed. Slated to be launched on 20 July, the C3 is positioned as a micro-SUV and will be offered with a 1.2-litre petrol engine in two states of tune. It will be offered in Live and Feel variants, details of which can be read here. Here, we tell you the different exterior shades and customisation options one can opt for the C3 when the order books open on 1 July.

Firstly, the C3 can be had in four mono-tone shades – Zesty Orange, Steel Grey, Polar White, and Platinum Grey. For those who prefer something more vibrant, Citroën offers six dual-tone combinations. The Polar White and Platinum Grey can be paired with Zesty Orange or Platinum Grey roof. Similarly, the Zesty Orange can be opted with a contrast Platinum Grey or vice versa fusion.

Other customisation packs for the exterior include Zesty Orange, Platinum Grey, and Chrome. These contrast hues are in the form of accents around the fog lamp housing and ORVMs.

Moving to the cabin of the C3, the micro-SUV is offered with two interior trims. These are Zesty Orange and Anodized Grey which is essentially a dark tone of grey seen on the centre portion of the dashboard. The other highlights of the C3’s cabin are a 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a digital instrument cluster, a flat-bottom steering wheel with mounted controls, keyless entry, and a height-adjustable driver seat.

The Citroën C3 will be powered by a 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine in two states of tune. The naturally-aspirated version has an output of 81bhp and 115Nm of torque while the turbo-mill pushes out 109bhp and 190Nm of peak torque. While the former is mated to a five-speed manual transmission, the latter can be had only with a six-speed manual gearbox. To know about the fuel efficiency figures of the Citroën C3, click here.