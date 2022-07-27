2022 Mahindra Scorpio Classic – What we know so far

Indian utility vehicle manufacturer, Mahindra recently announced prices for the Scorpio-N ahead of the commencement of its bookings on 30 July. On the other hand, the current generation model will continue to be sold as the Scorpio Classic. To regenerate interest among potential buyers, the Scorpio Classic will get a fresh set of cosmetic and feature upgrades.

Here’s what we know about the upcoming 2022 Mahindra Scorpio Classic –

Variants

The updated Mahindra Scorpio Classic will be available in two variants – S and S11. These variants will be available in both seven-seat and nine-seat options. Currently, the SUV is available in S3+, S5, S7, S9, and S11 variant options. It is to be seen if the updated version will offer an all-wheel drive option.

Engine

Under the hood, the 2022 Scorpio Classic will be powered by a 2.2-litre mHawk 130 diesel engine that generates 130bhp and 300Nm of peak torque. This engine will come mated to a six-speed manual transmission which powers the rear wheels.

Exterior

In addition to a new Mahindra logo, the 2022 Scorpio Classic will get a mild cosmetic upgrade in the form of a revised bumper and sleek horizontal LED DRLs on either side. Further, for freshness, the SUV gets a wider cladding and redesigned dual-tone five-spoke alloy wheel pattern. As for the rear, it gets the new Scorpio Classic badging and a new Mahindra logo.

Interior

Upgrades to the interior are likely to be limited to the updated touchscreen infotainment system. Most of the interior details are likely to be retained from the current model. The standard safety feature will include multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, and more.