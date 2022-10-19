CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending Searches

    Discounts of up to Rs 1.95 lakh on Mahindra Scorpio, XUV300, and Bolero in October 2022

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    732 Views
    Discounts of up to Rs 1.95 lakh on Mahindra Scorpio, XUV300, and Bolero in October 2022

    A few Mahindra dealerships in the country are offering huge discounts across the model range this month. These benefits are offered through cash discounts, exchange bonuses, corporate discounts, and complimentary accessories.

    The pre-facelift version of the Mahindra Scorpio is available with a cash discount of up to Rs 1.75 lakh and accessories worth Rs 20,000. The XUV300 is offered with a cash discount of up to Rs 29,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000, a corporate discount of Rs 4,000, and accessories worth Rs 10,000.

    Discounts on the Mahindra Bolero include a cash discount of Rs 6,500, an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000, a corporate discount of Rs 3,000, and accessories worth Rs 8,500. The Marazzo can be availed with a cash discount of up to Rs 20,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 5,200. There are no discounts on the Scorpio N, Scorpio Classic, XUV700, and Thar.

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Top 3 bestselling compact SUVs in India in September 2022
     Next 
    Volkswagen India opens a new 3S facility in Agra

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Mahindra XUV300 Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    ByCarWale Team25 Jun 2019
    5832 Views
    32 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • COMPACT SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 7.53 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Compact SUV Cars
    Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport

    Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport

    ₹ 10.35 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    7thOCT
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    BYD Atto 3

    BYD Atto 3

    ₹ 20.00 - 25.00 LakhEstimated Price

    16th Nov 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • mahindra-cars
    • other brands
    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    ₹ 11.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Mahindra-Cars

    Mahindra XUV300 Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 9.78 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 10.23 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 9.56 Lakh
    Pune₹ 9.84 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 10.23 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 9.53 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 9.84 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 9.71 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 9.35 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    ByCarWale Team25 Jun 2019
    5832 Views
    32 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Discounts of up to Rs 1.95 lakh on Mahindra Scorpio, XUV300, and Bolero in October 2022