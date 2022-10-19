Discounts of up to Rs 1.95 lakh on Mahindra Scorpio, XUV300, and Bolero in October 2022

A few Mahindra dealerships in the country are offering huge discounts across the model range this month. These benefits are offered through cash discounts, exchange bonuses, corporate discounts, and complimentary accessories.

The pre-facelift version of the Mahindra Scorpio is available with a cash discount of up to Rs 1.75 lakh and accessories worth Rs 20,000. The XUV300 is offered with a cash discount of up to Rs 29,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000, a corporate discount of Rs 4,000, and accessories worth Rs 10,000.

Discounts on the Mahindra Bolero include a cash discount of Rs 6,500, an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000, a corporate discount of Rs 3,000, and accessories worth Rs 8,500. The Marazzo can be availed with a cash discount of up to Rs 20,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 5,200. There are no discounts on the Scorpio N, Scorpio Classic, XUV700, and Thar.