Discounts of up to Rs 62,000 on Mahindra cars in November 2022

Select Mahindra dealerships in India are offering discounts on most of its products this month. These benefits can be availed in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, corporate discounts, and complimentary accessories.

The diesel-powered variants of the Mahindra XUV300 can be availed with a cash discount of up to Rs 23,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000, a corporate discount of Rs 4,000, and accessories worth Rs 10,000. Select petrol variants of the sub-four metre SUV are offered with a cash discount of up to Rs 29,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000, a corporate discount of Rs 4,000, and accessories worth Rs 10,000.

Discounts on the Mahindra Marazzo include a cash discount of up to Rs 20,000, an exchange bonus of 10,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 5,200. The Bolero gets benefits in the form of a cash discount of Rs 6,500, an exchange bonus of up to Rs 10,000, a corporate discount of Rs 3,000, and accessories worth Rs 8,500. There are no discounts on the Scorpio Classic, Scorpio-N, Thar, and XUV700.