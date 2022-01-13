CarWale
    Kia Carens bookings to commence tomorrow

    Nikhil Puthran

    - To be available in two petrol and one diesel engine option 

    - Gets several first-in-class features

    Starting tomorrow, Kia India will start accepting bookings for its fourth model in the Indian market, the Carens MPV. The upcoming vehicle will be available in both six and seven-seat options. Moreover, the customers will get five variant options to choose from – Premium, Prestige, Prestige Plus, Luxury, and Luxury Plus.

    Kia Carens Left Front Three Quarter

    The Kia Carens offers several first-in-class features such as a 10.25-inch HD touchscreen navigation with next-gen Kia Connect (66 connected car features), Bose premium sound system with eight speakers, and 64 colour cabin surround ambient mood lighting. For added convenience, the vehicle also offers ventilated front seats, one-touch easy electric tumble second-row seats, SkyLight sunroof, and smart pure air purifier with virus and bacteria protection. As for safety, the MPV offers six airbags as standard along with ESC, VSM, HAC, DBC, ABS with BAS, and more. To learn more about the top feature highlights, click here

    The upcoming Kia Carens will be available in two petrol engines and one diesel engine option. The Smartstream G1.5 gets a six-speed manual transmission that produces 112bhp at 6,300rpm and 144Nm of torque at 4,500rpm. On the other hand, the SmartStream G1.4 T-GDi produces 136bhp at 6,000rpm and 242Nm of torque between 1,500rpm and 3,320rpm. The turbo petrol engine will be available in both six-speed manual transmission and seven-speed DCT. The diesel version offers a 1.5-litre CRDi VGT engine in both six-speed manual and six-speed automatic options which will generate 112bhp at 4,000rpm and 250Nm of torque between 1,500rpm and 2,750rpm.

    Kia Carens Right Rear Three Quarter

    The Kia Carens is expected to be priced between Rs 15 lakh to Rs 18 lakh and will compete against the likes of Hyundai Alcazar, Maruti Suzuki XL6, and the Mahindra Marazzo. To read the first-look review of Kia Carens, click here

