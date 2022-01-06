Kia Carens to be launched soon: Top feature highlights

More details on Kia Carens MPV have emerged ahead of its official launch in the country. Bookings for the Carens MPV will commence from 14 January, 2022. The upcoming model will be available in five variants - Premium, Prestige, Prestige Plus, Luxury and Luxury Plus. At the time of launch, it will be offered in both six and seven seat options.

Read below to learn more about the top feature highlights

Exterior

Kia claims that the Carens will offer the longest wheelbase in its class. In terms of dimensions, the vehicle has a length of 4,540mm, a width of 1,800mm, a height of 1,708mm, and a wheelbase of 2,780mm. The upcoming MPV will get crown jewel LED headlamps with Star Map LED DRLs and digital radiator grille with the Kia Signature Tiger face. Additionally, the vehicle also gets a set of 16-inch dual-tone crystal-cut alloys and Star Map LED tail lamps.

First-in-segment equipment

The upcoming Kia Carens will be loaded with several first-in-class features such as a 10.25-inch HD touchscreen navigation with next-gen Kia Connect (66 connected car features), Bose premium sound system with eight speakers, and 64 colour cabin surround ambient mood lighting. Additionally, the vehicle will also offer a smart pure air purifier with virus and bacteria protection, ventilated front seats, and SkyLight sunroof. The vehicle will also offer one-touch easy electric tumble second row seats.

Safety

In terms of safety, the upcoming model will offer six airbags as standard across all variants along with ESC, VSM, HAC, DBC, and ABS with BAS. The vehicle will also offer highline TPMS, and front and rear parking sensors.

Engine

Mechanically, the Kia Carens will be offered in two petrol engines and one diesel engine option. The Smartstream G1.5 gets a six-speed manual transmission that produces 112bhp at 6,300rpm and 144Nm of torque at 4,500rpm. On the other hand, the SmartStream G1.4 T-GDi produces 136bhp at 6,000rpm and 242Nm of torque between 1,500rpm to 3,320rpm. The turbo petrol engine will be available in both six-speed manual transmission and seven-speed DCT. The diesel version offers a 1.5-litre CRDi VGT engine in both six-speed manual and six-speed automatic options which will generate 112bhp at 4,000rpm and 250Nm of torque between 1,500 to 2,750rpm.