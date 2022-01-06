CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    MG Gloster, Hector, Astor, and ZS EV prices hiked by up to Rs 1.32 lakh

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    554 Views
    MG Gloster, Hector, Astor, and ZS EV prices hiked by up to Rs 1.32 lakh

    - MG Motor India has hiked prices across the model range

    - The company will introduce a new EV in India in 2023

    MG Motor India is one of the many automobile manufacturers in the country to have hiked prices for its models with the beginning of the new year. The company has increased the prices for all the models in its range including the Hector, Hector Plus, ZS EV, Astor, and the Gloster.

    The MG Gloster receives the most significant price hike, commanding a premium of up to 1.32 lakh, based on the choice of variant. Next in line is the ZS EV, prices of which have increased by Rs 50,000 for all variants.

    The MG Hector is now expensive by up to Rs 55,000, while the prices of the Hector Plus range have gone up by up to Rs 56,000. The recently launched Astor mid-size SUV too, now commands an increase of up to Rs 30,000, depending on the variant in question. The company is working on a new EV that it will introduce in 2023, details of which are available here.

    MG Astor Image
    MG Astor
    ₹ 9.78 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    MG Hector DCT variants delisted from official website
     Next 
    Kia Carens to be launched soon: Top feature highlights

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    MG Astor Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    All You Need To Know | Day 1 | Auto Expo 2020
    youtube-icon

    All You Need To Know | Day 1 | Auto Expo 2020

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    5205 Views
    39 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.22 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    BMW iX

    BMW iX

    ₹ 1.16 Crore
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift

    ₹ 6.20 - 9.50 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2022 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • mg-cars
    • other brands
    MG Astor

    MG Astor

    ₹ 9.78 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All MG-Cars

    MG Astor Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 11.38 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 11.77 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 10.99 Lakh
    Pune₹ 11.44 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 11.54 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 10.88 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 11.34 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 10.90 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 10.75 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    All You Need To Know | Day 1 | Auto Expo 2020
    youtube-icon

    All You Need To Know | Day 1 | Auto Expo 2020

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    5205 Views
    39 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • MG Gloster, Hector, Astor, and ZS EV prices hiked by up to Rs 1.32 lakh