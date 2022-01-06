MG Gloster, Hector, Astor, and ZS EV prices hiked by up to Rs 1.32 lakh

- MG Motor India has hiked prices across the model range

- The company will introduce a new EV in India in 2023

MG Motor India is one of the many automobile manufacturers in the country to have hiked prices for its models with the beginning of the new year. The company has increased the prices for all the models in its range including the Hector, Hector Plus, ZS EV, Astor, and the Gloster.

The MG Gloster receives the most significant price hike, commanding a premium of up to 1.32 lakh, based on the choice of variant. Next in line is the ZS EV, prices of which have increased by Rs 50,000 for all variants.

The MG Hector is now expensive by up to Rs 55,000, while the prices of the Hector Plus range have gone up by up to Rs 56,000. The recently launched Astor mid-size SUV too, now commands an increase of up to Rs 30,000, depending on the variant in question. The company is working on a new EV that it will introduce in 2023, details of which are available here.