Top three compact SUVs sold in India in December 2021

In the last few years, we have witnessed a steady growth in demand for compact SUVs in India. Although there is a strong demand for compact SUVs in the country, the shortage in the supply of semiconductors has also impacted sales in this segment. Despite volatile market conditions in the country, the top-three compact SUVs that have managed to outshine the competition are as follows –

Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon has been flying off the shelves in recent times. Among the top 25 cars sold in the country last month, Tata Nexon has witnessed the highest growth in sales. The company reportedly sold 12,899 units of the Nexon in December 2021 as compared to 6,835-unit sales in the same period last year, thereby registering an impressive growth of 89 per cent.

The Nexon EV has also been a strong contributor to the company’s four-fold growth in EV sales in December 2021.

Hyundai Venue

The Hyundai Venue has emerged as the second bestseller in the compact SUV segment in December 2021. Hyundai sold 10,360 units of the Venue last month as compared to 12,313-unit sales in December 2020, thereby registering a drop of 16 per cent. The marginal decline in sales can be attributed to the shortage in the supply of semiconductors, which has also impacted sales for other Hyundai models.

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

Maruti Suzuki is no exception and it is also one of the major automakers in the country to be affected by the shortage of chips. The sales for the Vitara Brezza have dropped by 22 per cent as the company registered 9,531-unit sales in December 2021 as compared to 12,251-unit sales in the same period last year.

Although recently the company had stated that there has been a gradual improvement in the supply of semiconductors, it is yet to fulfill the average requirement. That said the shortage in supply is likely to continue this year and might continue to affect car sales in 2022.