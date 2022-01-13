CarWale
    Isuzu D-Max and MU-X prices increased by up to Rs 2.09 lakh

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Isuzu D-Max and MU-X prices increased by up to Rs 2.09 lakh

    - Isuzu MU-X price reduced by Rs 1.51 lakh for the 4x4 variant

    - D-Max range gets dearer by up to Rs 2.09 lakh

    Isuzu has joined the likes of multiple automobile manufacturers such as Nissan, Mahindra, Hyundai, Renault, Honda, Toyota, MG, Force Motors, and Citroen, who have hiked prices from January 2022.

    Isuzu currently sells two models in the passenger vehicle segment, including the D-Max range and the MU-X. The latter has seen a price revision, where the 4x2 variant has become expensive by Rs 14,727, while the price of the 4x4 variant has been reduced by Rs 1.51 lakh.

    Coming to the Isuzu D-Max range, the model is available in four variants including Hi-Lander, V-Cross Z 4x2 AT, V-Cross Z 4x4 MT, and the V-Cross Z Prestige 4x4 AT. The V-Cross Z x2 AT receives the most significant price hike of Rs 2.09 lakh, followed by the Hi-Lander variant, which is now dearer by 2.07 lakh. Prices of the V-Cross Z Prestige 4x4 AT and the V-Cross Z 4x4 MT variants have increased by Rs 1.10 lakh and Rs 1.09 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom), respectively.

    Isuzu D-Max
    ₹ 19.03 Lakh
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
