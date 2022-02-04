The year 2022 brings in a fresh ray of hope for automakers in the country. Despite issues such as a shortage in the supply of semiconductors and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, few car models have managed to withstand tough times and have emerged strong with positive sales in January 2022. It is worth noting that six out of the top-10 cars sold in the country are from Maruti Suzuki.

The top-10 cars sold in India in January 2022 are as follows.

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R has scored a hat-trick by emerging as the bestselling model in the country for the third time in January 2022. The Wagon R has registered 20,334-unit sales in January 2022 as compared to 17,165-unit sales in January 2021, thereby registering a growth of 18 per cent. The CNG option in the Wagon R, in particular, is a big hit in times of skyrocketing fuel prices in the country.

Maruti Suzuki Swift

Like the Wagon R, the Swift has also scored a hat-trick. Maruti Suzuki Swift, a popular choice in the hatchback segment has retained the second bestselling position for the third consecutive time, in January 2022. Maruti Suzuki sold 19,108 units of the Swift last month as compared to 17,180-unit sales in January 2021, with a growth of 11 per cent.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire

The Dzire compact sedan has kicked off the year on a high note by emerging as the third bestseller in the country after a very long time. That said, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire continues to be the market leader in its segment. Back in January 2022, Maruti Suzuki sold 14,967 units of the Dzire in the country as compared to 15,135 units sold in the same period last year, with a marginal drop in sales of one per cent.

Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon has been driving sales for the Indian automaker for the most part of 2021. Speaking volumes on its success, the Nexon continues to have a strong run in 2022. Last month, the Nexon compact SUV had registered a growth of 68 per cent with 13,816-unit sales as against 8,225-unit sales in January 2021. Over the last few months, we have also witnessed significant growth in demand for the electric iteration of this compact SUV. Moreover, to further appeal to a wider set of audience the company introduced the Dark edition in both ICE and electric options.

Maruti Suzuki Alto

Back in time, the Alto held the coveted title of being the bestseller for the longest time. However, changing customer preferences with growing demand for B-segment cars and compact SUVs has affected sales for this entry-level product. In January 2022, Maruti Suzuki Alto had witnessed a 32 per cent drop in sales with 12,342-unit sales as against 18,260-unit sales in January 2021. Based on the cumulative sales figures, Alto holds the fifth rank on this list. It would be interesting to see if the vehicle can regain its lost volumes in the months to come.

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga has been an undisputed leader in its segment for a while now. In terms of cumulative sales, the MPV holds the sixth rank in the country. As compared to 9,565-unit sales in January 2021, the Ertiga registered 11,847-unit sales in January 2022, witnessing a growth of 24 per cent. Recently, the Ertiga facelift was spied testing in the country which is expected to further strengthen its foothold in the Indian market. To learn more about it, click here.

Kia Seltos

Kia Seltos has emerged as the seventh bestseller on this list with 11,483-unit sales in January 2022 as against 9,869-unit sales in the same period last year, with a growth of 16 per cent. The Seltos is a strong competitor in the SUV segment and has also emerged as the bestselling SUV in the country. The wide range of variants in multiple engine combinations has made it a popular choice in the SUV segment.

Hyundai Venue

Hyundai Venue has made it to the top-10 list and emerges as the eighth highest-selling model in the country. The Venue witnessed a three per cent drop in sales with 11,377-unit sales in January 2022 as compared to 11,779-unit sales in the same period last year. The marginal drop in sales can be attributed to the shortage in the supply of semiconductors.

Maruti Suzuki Eeco

The sixth Maruti Suzuki model in the top-10 list is the Eeco van. The Indian automaker sold 10,528 units last month as compared to 11,680 units in January 2021, thereby registering 10 per cent drop in sales.

Tata Punch

Tata’s latest product for the Indian market by Tata Motors, the Punch has been outsold by Eeco by just 501 units. Since its launch in October 2021, the Tata Punch has been a popular choice among customers looking for options in the B-segment. In January 2022, Tata Punch registered 10,027-unit sales in the country. To learn more about the top-feature highlights, click here.