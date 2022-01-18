2022 Skoda Kodiaq First Drive Review

Now we have sampled this 2-litre TSI engine is so many VW Group cars lately, so naturally we had some expectations with regards to the refinement and performance. We are happy to report that the Kodiaq didn’t disappoint for the most part. Power delivery remains smooth and extremely linear and it’s quite predictable as well. Although there is a bit of turbo lag under 2,000revs and you can really feel it in Eco mode wherein the throttle response is a bit lazy, this engine overall is commendably responsive and quiet. It impresses under most conditions and allows the Kodiaq to mask its weight and get up to speed effortlessly. Thanks to the strong mid-range, this motor never feels strained when you are going for it. Unlike the diesel Kodiaq which offered just about enough punch on the highway, there’s always power in reserve so overtaking is effortless. The 2022 Kodiaq can handle everyday commutes just as well as it can cover interstate runs, well as long as you can digest the relatively low fuel efficiency.

The Kodiaq’s strong performance is, in no small part, to the seven-speed dual-clutch automatic which is quick and responsive when you are in a hurry and you need to reel in that gap in traffic. At slow speeds there is less hesitancy in stop/start traffic and the downshifts are better masked, too, compared to earlier versions of the DSG. On part throttle, it upshifts early at the meat of the torque band to make quick progress. This gearbox really allows the Kodiaq to stretch its legs out on the highway, thanks to the tall sixth and seventh ratios. You get as many as six driving modes as part of the new Dynamic Chassis Control (DCC) system. Each mode alters the throttle response and gearshifts with dedicated off-road-focused modes to handle mild off-road situations.