2022 Audi Q7 Petrol 55TFSI First Drive Review

The extra power doesn't throw you back in the seat and when moving from a standstill, the turbo shove comes in a beat. Audi claims the Q7 can sprint from 0-100kmph in just 5.9seconds, which is brilliant for a mammoth weighing over two tonnes. And it's quite believable, for the throttle response is good and the smooth-shifting eight-speed obeys to be in the right gear with power always on tap. Moreover, the abundant torque provides enough grunt to get going even at around 1,500rpm. Besides, it starts to gather quick speed past the 2,000rpm mark. All of this while the engine is super silent and the cabin feels quiet too, owing to the good NVH levels inside. It's only past 3,500rpm when the V6 gnarls, which is more of music than noise.

Lest we forget, driving modes like auto, comfort, efficiency, off-road, all-road, dynamic, and individual help alter engine characteristics, throttle response, gearbox, steering, and suspension settings. Still, the biggest advantage is the powerful engine that helps the huge Q7 progress swiftly unlike the outgoing petrol. Be it city or highway, the nicely stacked ratios of the eight-speed transmission enable a smooth gearshift transition. It's even quick to drop a cog or two while flooring the pedal to gain speed. And if you wish to gain control by yourself, there are paddle-shifters and an option to shift to S or the manual mode. Here, you can rev till its redline at 6,400rpm. That will rarely be the case though, as the SUV easily cruises at triple-digit speeds within 3,000rpm while keeping it fairly quiet. Something that’s expected from a vehicle like this.