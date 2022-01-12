Living with the Hyundai Alcazar

How practical is it?

While the Alcazar may appear less imposing and stately than some of its recently launched rivals, we can tell you that the SUV is certainly not short on space. As compared to its inspiration Creta, the wheelbase of Alcazar has been stretched by a notable 150mm. And when you look at its closest rivals, the Alcazar has a wheelbase of 10mm more than XUV700 and Hector Plus and almost 20mm over the Tata Safari. Starting with the front-row seats, they are large, extremely comfortable, and the super-convenient electrically adjustable feature only means that longer tours will be relaxed and insouciant.

The increased wheelbase translates to acres of space for the middle-row passengers. The one that we sampled is the six-seater version with captain seats. With the sliding and recline operation coupled with the fancy retractable tray on the front seatbacks, the second-row seats will definitely have high dibs each time the family plans a detour.

The ingress and egress to the third-row seats are effortless, thanks to the electric one-touch tumble function. Having said that, while accessing the last-row seats might be relatively easy, the space isn’t roomy enough. Although Hyundai has attempted to persuade the occupants with aircon blowers, USB charging ports, and cupholders, the lack of legroom and under-thigh support might result in irked fellow passengers.

If you plan on travelling with all seats occupied, the Alcazar doesn’t have much luggage space to offer, and you might just be able to fit in a couple of small duffel bags or backpacks. However, with the 50:50 split third-row seats that can be folded completed flat, the Alcazar can gobble up the entire family’s baggage and all the accoutrements that you shop on your weekend getaway.