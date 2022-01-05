2021 Skoda Octavia Road Test

Engine and Gearbox Performance

Powering the updated Skoda Octavia is the familiar 2.0-litre four-cylinder TSI petrol engine which is also available in the Superb and will be seen in the soon-to-be-launched updated Kodiaq. As we all know by now, there’s no diesel engine for the Skoda Volkswagen family and so the Octavia no more runs an oil burner. This TSI puts out 188bhp and 320Nm and is paired to a seven-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic with new-age drive-by-wire technology. This means there are no mechanical linkages below the gear selector. All the shifting is controlled by computers and electronics.

Although this petrol engine has got a larger displacement than the older Octavia, the power output is almost identical to the older engine. At idle it’s silent and oozes refinement with zero vibrations or noise seeping into the cabin. And this smooth nature is retained throughout the rev range. At city speeds, there’s enough grunt to keep pace with the traffic. It’s friendly, progressive, and quite usable when driven with a light foot. The dual-clutch DSG gearbox you get here is well-known for being smooth and quick shifting and the Octavia continues this legacy unchanged. The response is almost immediate and power delivery is remarkably linear. In unhurried driving, the motor habitually upshifts close to 1,500rpm. And the seamless DSG works up the cogs quite quickly and unannounced.

Now, this motor has a kind of dual personality. Give it some beans and you would hear a resonating snarl as the revs start climbing towards the redline. At this point, the engine comes alive and the Octavia just picks up its skirt and runs like a runaway bride. Three-digit speeds, too, come up at a quick pace. And the best part is you won’t even realise how fast you are going inside the well-insulated cabin until you glance at the speedometer.

This being an L&K trim and not the sporty Sportline variant, Skoda hasn’t provided any driving mode here. You get an S mode for the gearbox and an option to turn off the traction control and that’s about it. In the S, the upshifts are delayed translating to eager throttle response. There’s also a provision for manual shifting through paddle shifters which comes in handy during quick overtakes.

In our V-Box acceleration test, the Skoda Octavia managed to do a zero to 100kmph acceleration run in 8.29 seconds. Whereas the gear acceleration from 20kmph to 80kmph took 4.64 seconds and the 40-100kmph came up in 5.53 seconds.