CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Top three highest selling compact SUVs in January 2022

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    15,190 Views
    Top three highest selling compact SUVs in January 2022

    A majority of new car buyers in the country are opting for compact SUVs. Owing to this, compact SUVs have become one of the strong contributors to overall car sales in India. To meet this demand, many automakers now offer a compact SUV in their product line-up. Read below to learn more about the top three bestselling compact SUVs in India. 

    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon Right Front Three Quarter

    In addition to being the bestselling model for Tata Motors, the Nexon is also the bestseller in the compact SUV segment. The Nexon has kicked off 2022 on a high note with a 68 per cent growth in sales, registering 13,816-unit sales in January 2022 as compared to 8,225-unit sales in the same period last year. The electric version of the Nexon has also found many takers in the country, thus strengthening its position in the Indian market. 

    Hyundai Venue

    Tata Nexon Right Front Three Quarter

    The Hyundai Venue is the second bestseller in this segment with 11,377-unit sales in January 2022 as compared to 11,779-unit sales in the same period in 2021, witnessing a drop of three per cent. Despite a slight drop in sales, the Venue is the eighth bestselling model in the country. The drop in numbers can be attributed to the shortage in the supply of semiconductors.

    Tata Punch

    Tata Nexon Right Front Three Quarter

    Tata’s newest product for the Indian market, the Punch sub-compact SUV has been quick to rise to the bestselling list. The Punch registered 10,027-unit sales in January 2022. Additionally, the Punch has also made it to the list of the top-10 bestselling cars in the country last month. This feat is impressive considering the fact that the vehicle was launched recently in October 2021.

    Hyundai Venue Image
    Hyundai Venue
    ₹ 6.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    New Maruti Suzuki Baleno official bookings open; to get a head-up display
     Next 
    Discounts of up to Rs 1.30 lakh on Renault Duster, Kwid, and Triber in February 2022

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Hyundai Venue Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Hyundai Kona Electric Can It Replace Your Car?
    youtube-icon

    Hyundai Kona Electric Can It Replace Your Car?

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    6409 Views
    46 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • COMPACT SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    ₹ 7.39 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Compact SUV Cars
    Audi Q7

    Audi Q7

    ₹ 79.99 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    3rdFEB
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Kia Carens
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Kia Carens

    ₹ 10.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    15th Feb 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • hyundai-cars
    • other brands
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 6.99 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Hyundai-Cars

    Hyundai Venue Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 8.19 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 8.50 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 7.97 Lakh
    Pune₹ 8.25 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 8.27 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 7.92 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 8.14 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 7.75 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 7.70 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Hyundai Kona Electric Can It Replace Your Car?
    youtube-icon

    Hyundai Kona Electric Can It Replace Your Car?

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    6409 Views
    46 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Top three highest selling compact SUVs in January 2022