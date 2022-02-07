Top three highest selling compact SUVs in January 2022

A majority of new car buyers in the country are opting for compact SUVs. Owing to this, compact SUVs have become one of the strong contributors to overall car sales in India. To meet this demand, many automakers now offer a compact SUV in their product line-up. Read below to learn more about the top three bestselling compact SUVs in India.

Tata Nexon

In addition to being the bestselling model for Tata Motors, the Nexon is also the bestseller in the compact SUV segment. The Nexon has kicked off 2022 on a high note with a 68 per cent growth in sales, registering 13,816-unit sales in January 2022 as compared to 8,225-unit sales in the same period last year. The electric version of the Nexon has also found many takers in the country, thus strengthening its position in the Indian market.

Hyundai Venue

The Hyundai Venue is the second bestseller in this segment with 11,377-unit sales in January 2022 as compared to 11,779-unit sales in the same period in 2021, witnessing a drop of three per cent. Despite a slight drop in sales, the Venue is the eighth bestselling model in the country. The drop in numbers can be attributed to the shortage in the supply of semiconductors.

Tata Punch

Tata’s newest product for the Indian market, the Punch sub-compact SUV has been quick to rise to the bestselling list. The Punch registered 10,027-unit sales in January 2022. Additionally, the Punch has also made it to the list of the top-10 bestselling cars in the country last month. This feat is impressive considering the fact that the vehicle was launched recently in October 2021.